George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Man shot and killed as protests continue in Detroit
A 19-year-old man was killed after shots were fired into a crowd of protesters in Detroit late Friday, the city's police department said in a statement.
Police said the shots were fired by an unknown suspect in a gray Dodge Durango, with the victim later dying in hospital.
Detroit police cannot confirm if the victim was part of the protests, but the shooting happened downtown where the protests were taking place.
Earlier, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a person had been arrested after trying to run an officer over.
“I will not stand by and let a small minority, criminals, come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe. Just know, we are not going to tolerate it,” Craig said.
Situation in Minneapolis remains "incredibly dangerous," governor says
The situation in Minneapolis remains "incredibly dangerous" as protests continue in the city, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a press conference early Saturday.
Multiple law enforcement authorities are responding to the unrest across the city, after a number of protesters ignored an 8 p.m. curfew set by the state government.
“This is the largest civilian deployment in Minnesota history that we have out there today,” Walz said.
The governor said officials cannot arrest people while they are trying to hold ground.
“This is an operation that has never been done in Minnesota,” Walz added.
Watch:
See the aftermath of protests outside CNN Center in Atlanta
Bricks, graffiti and shattered glass have been left behind by protesters who demonstrated outside CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday night.
It was the site of a tense standoff between police and protesters, who threw projectiles and even a firework at law enforcement officials.
"This scene was chaotic. We saw at least two officers injured in clashes with demonstrators," said CNN's Nick Valencia, who was on the ground.
Watch:
Denver mayor: "This violent distraction only divides us"
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has told of his sorrow over "needless, senseless and destructive" scenes as protests continue in the Colorado capital.
“Once again, the violent actions of a few are drowning out legitimate calls for justice. Twice today, we had peaceful, successful demonstration where people expressed their outrage over the death of #GeorgeFloyd," Hancock said.
"We saw them, we heard them, and they respected their cause. Unfortunately, another element with selfish motives and reckless intentions infiltrated tonight’s demonstration and incited violence with homemade explosives, rocks, bottles, graffiti and vandalism.
"This is not who we are, and calmer heads must prevail. Our police officers have a sworn duty to maintain everyone’s safety – and they will. People are crying out to be heard, but this violent distraction only divides us."
Police have deployed pepper balls in the city's downtown area due to "civil disobedience," authorities said.
There have been no reports on the number of arrests or damage in Denver so far.
Arrests in Minneapolis as protesters ignore curfew, dispersal orders
Minneapolis law enforcement officers have arrested a number of people who ignored dispersal orders in the area around the city's 5th precinct, according to the state's Department of Public Safety.
"Leave the Fifth Precinct area now so the troopers and officers on the ground can clear the area and enforce the curfew. 350 troopers and officers are in the area," the department said in a tweet.
It comes as protesters ignored an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by the city.
CNN's Sara Sidner said tear gas and rubber bullets have been used by police to try to disperse the crowd.
Hundreds of police have been advancing street by street toward the protesters, who have been creating barricades while chanting, "I can't breathe."
"We have heard people here say, 'Look, we are not going to stop fighting about this right now,' because they don't feel that they've ever been heard enough and now they've just unleashed all emotions," Sidner said from Minneapolis.
Watch:
Shots fired at law enforcement officers in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says shots have been fired at law enforcement officers near the 5th precinct in Minneapolis.
In a Twitter post, the department said no troopers or officers were injured.
“Leave the area or you will be arrested,” the tweet said.
Dallas mayor says he supports protesters' "calls for justice"
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has called for demonstrations in the city to remain peaceful, saying he supported protesters' "calls for justice" over the death of George Floyd.
In a Twitter post, Johnson added that some people with “other agendas” had destroyed property.
“I understand the outrage, and I feel this pain deeply,” Johnson said. “What happened in Minneapolis is unacceptable. But please, remain peaceful.”
350 troopers to clear area near Minneapolis police precinct
The Minneapolis Department of Public Safety said on its official Twitter account that 350 troopers are near the city's 5th precinct to clear the area and enforce curfew.
It comes after a number of protesters earlier ignored calls from police and state officials to return to their homes after an 8 p.m. curfew was established for the weekend in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for residents to obey the curfew.
"I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe," Walz said in a tweet.
Protesters in downtown Los Angeles face arrest unless they disperse, police warn
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has declared an unlawful assembly in the downtown area of the city, with officials telling CNN that protesters will be arrested if they disobey the order and stay there.
"We have declared an unlawful assembly throughout Downtown LA. From the 10 freeway to the 101 & the 110 freeway to Alameda. This is being made following repeated acts of violence & property damage. Residents should stay inside. Business should close. Those on the street are to leave the area," LAPD said in a statement.
The LAPD said two officers were injured in protests Friday night.
"There was one officer that got hurt at 7:32 this evening and was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Also, at 8:39, an officer needed help after he was hit with a bottle at Seventh St. and Hope St. and was also transported to the hospital. I don't have their conditions because the situation is still quite fluid," the LAPD said in a statement.