Man shot and killed as protests continue in Detroit

A 19-year-old man was killed after shots were fired into a crowd of protesters in Detroit late Friday, the city's police department said in a statement.

Police said the shots were fired by an unknown suspect in a gray Dodge Durango, with the victim later dying in hospital.

Detroit police cannot confirm if the victim was part of the protests, but the shooting happened downtown where the protests were taking place.

Earlier, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a person had been arrested after trying to run an officer over.

“I will not stand by and let a small minority, criminals, come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe. Just know, we are not going to tolerate it,” Craig said.