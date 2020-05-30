George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Arrests in Minneapolis as protesters ignore curfew, dispersal orders
Minneapolis law enforcement officers have arrested a number of people who ignored dispersal orders in the area around the city's 5th precinct, according to the state's Department of Public Safety.
"Leave the Fifth Precinct area now so the troopers and officers on the ground can clear the area and enforce the curfew. 350 troopers and officers are in the area," the department said in a tweet.
It comes as protesters ignored an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by the city.
CNN's Sara Sidner said tear gas and rubber bullets have been used by police to try to disperse the crowd.
Hundreds of police have been advancing street by street toward the protesters, who have been creating barricades while chanting, "I can't breathe."
"We have heard people here say, 'Look, we are not going to stop fighting about this right now,' because they don't feel that they've ever been heard enough and now they've just unleashed all emotions," Sidner said from Minneapolis.
Watch:
Shots fired at law enforcement officers in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says shots have been fired at law enforcement officers near the 5th precinct in Minneapolis.
In a Twitter post, the department said no troopers or officers were injured.
“Leave the area or you will be arrested,” the tweet said.
Dallas mayor says he supports protesters' "calls for justice"
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has called for demonstrations in the city to remain peaceful, saying he supported protesters' "calls for justice" over the death of George Floyd.
In a Twitter post, Johnson added that some people with “other agendas” had destroyed property.
“I understand the outrage, and I feel this pain deeply,” Johnson said. “What happened in Minneapolis is unacceptable. But please, remain peaceful.”
350 troopers to clear area near Minneapolis police precinct
The Minneapolis Department of Public Safety said on its official Twitter account that 350 troopers are near the city's 5th precinct to clear the area and enforce curfew.
It comes after a number of protesters earlier ignored calls from police and state officials to return to their homes after an 8 p.m. curfew was established for the weekend in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for residents to obey the curfew.
"I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe," Walz said in a tweet.
Protesters in downtown Los Angeles face arrest unless they disperse, police warn
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has declared an unlawful assembly in the downtown area of the city, with officials telling CNN that protesters will be arrested if they disobey the order and stay there.
"We have declared an unlawful assembly throughout Downtown LA. From the 10 freeway to the 101 & the 110 freeway to Alameda. This is being made following repeated acts of violence & property damage. Residents should stay inside. Business should close. Those on the street are to leave the area," LAPD said in a statement.
The LAPD said two officers were injured in protests Friday night.
"There was one officer that got hurt at 7:32 this evening and was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Also, at 8:39, an officer needed help after he was hit with a bottle at Seventh St. and Hope St. and was also transported to the hospital. I don't have their conditions because the situation is still quite fluid," the LAPD said in a statement.
Bail for former officer Derek Chauvin set at $500,000, document shows
Bail for ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been set at $500,000, according to the criminal complaint filed in the 4th Judicial District Court of Minnesota.
According to the document, there have been no conditions set for his release.
The document doesn't indicate that Chauvin is out on bail, but it does say that if he does bond out, bail is set for $500,000.
The order of detention box is not checked because Chauvin was not ordered detained or remanded.
Dallas police mass in front of headquarters amid protests
The entrance to the Dallas Police Department headquarters has been blocked by dozens of cruisers and officers, as protesters march to the downtown building.
A line of officers is keeping people away.
A tweet from Dallas Police says one officer received non-life threatening injuries in the response to Friday night protests over the death of George Floyd.
Chief Renee Hall told KTVT that some protesters threw bricks at officers.
“We are an organization that upholds peaceful protests, but we will not be the target,” Hall said.
National Guard activated in Georgia as governor declares state of emergency
As many as 500 National Guard troops have been activated to protect people and property in Atlanta, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced late Friday.
Kemp said he is also issuing a state of emergency for Fulton County due to protests in the state capital.
"At the request of Mayor @KeishaBottoms & in consultation with public safety & emergency preparedness officials, I have issued a State of Emergency for Fulton County to activate as many as 500 @GeorgiaGuard troops to protect people & property in Atlanta," Kemp's Twitter post said.
"They will deploy immediately to assist (local law enforcement) who are working tirelessly to subdue unlawful activity & restore peace. We will continue to make all state resources available to local leaders during this emergency situation."
Change never comes through violence, says daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said that violence is not a solution, during a news conference by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
"We can't keep doing things like we've been doing it in this nation, we've got to deal with systemic racism and white supremacy once and for all," King said.
"But the only pathway I know to do this is through non-violent means. It is a proven method."
She added, "The end goal is we want change, and want it now. But change never comes through violence. It is not a solution."
Watch: