US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

George Floyd case updates

Live Updates

George Floyd protests spread nationwide

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Laura Smith-Spark, Fernando Alfonso III, Amir Vera and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 8:45 p.m. ET, May 30, 2020
124 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 31 min ago

Law enforcement presence in Twin Cities will "triple in size" in response to protests

From CNN's Eric Fiegel

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted that with the help of the Minnesota National Guard and State Police, authorities are ready to "address a sophisticated network of urban warfare."

1 hr 35 min ago

Fire and smoke caught on video near Philadelphia City Hall

From CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji

An Intagram video filmed near City Hall in Philadelphia shows giant plumes of smoke and some flames amid protests in the city.

55 min ago

Los Angeles mayor implements 8 p.m. curfew

From CNN's Julia Jones

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city will have a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

"To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.," the mayor tweeted.

Hear more:

1 hr 49 min ago

At least 137 people were arrested in Houston on Friday, police chief says

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said 137 people were arrested at Friday night's protests in the city's downtown area, according to a tweet from Houston Police Department.

1 hr 35 min ago

Miami-Dade postpones fireworks for frontline workers due to protests

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

Protesters march on the highway amidst traffic in Miami, on May 30.
Protesters march on the highway amidst traffic in Miami, on May 30. WPLG

Due to recent events, Miami-Dade County and Miami city officials have postponed a fireworks display planned in honor of hospital workers on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. 

"The sound of fireworks could easily be mistaken for explosions, and we want to make sure that all of our residents are safe and able to exercise their First Amendment right to protest without any fear of violence," the statement said. 

Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are aware peaceful protests in downtown have become unruly. 

"Mayor Gimenez is concerned that protesters have moved their demonstration onto I-95 this afternoon, creating a dangerous situation for themselves and others. This is not the place or way to protest," the statement said. 

1 hr 15 min ago

Philadelphia mayor sets mandatory curfew

From CNN's Laura Ly

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has instituted a mandatory curfew effective at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night through 6 a.m. ET Sunday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted.

“Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors,” the police department said.

Hear more:

1 hr 50 min ago

Here are some photos of vandalized Secret Service vehicles in DC

From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, Chris Turner and Darren Rhode

Three Secret Service vehicles near the White House were vandalized by protesters on Saturday. Protesters kicked the windshields of all three vehicles and spray painted them with graffiti.

Several protesters stood on top of the vehicles as they chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace."

CNN has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

Protesters standing atop three Secret Service vehicles that were damaged outside the White House on May 30, 2020.
Protesters standing atop three Secret Service vehicles that were damaged outside the White House on May 30, 2020.

Protesters on top of a vandalized Secret Service vehicle outside of the White House on May 30, 2020.
Protesters on top of a vandalized Secret Service vehicle outside of the White House on May 30, 2020.

Protesters stand on top of a Secret Service vehicle outside of the White House on May 30, 2020.
Protesters stand on top of a Secret Service vehicle outside of the White House on May 30, 2020.

1 hr 39 min ago

Protesters in Philadelphia vandalize statue

From CNN's Laura Ly

Protesters in Philadelphia Saturday vandalized a statue of Frank Rizzo, the city's former mayor and police commissioner, that stands outside the city’s Municipal Services Building.

Protesters appeared to tie ropes to the statue and started a fire at the statue's base.

Aerial images show a large protester presence in Philadelphia. CNN affiliate KYW reported multiple vehicles have been set on fire, including a state police vehicle. KYW also reported the statue has been defaced before and is set to be removed next year

Philadelphia police tweeted earlier on Saturday that people should avoid the Center City neighborhood, near where the Rizzo statue is located.

Hear more:

2 hr 10 min ago

Atlanta mayor sets citywide curfew

From CNN's Deanna Hackney

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms set a curfew starting Saturday at 9 p.m. ET through sunrise Sunday.

According to the city's official Twitter account, the curfew was issued because of the "recent acts of violence demonstrated throughout the city."