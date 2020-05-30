Law enforcement presence in Twin Cities will "triple in size" in response to protests

Protesters march on the highway amidst traffic in Miami, on May 30. WPLG

Due to recent events, Miami-Dade County and Miami city officials have postponed a fireworks display planned in honor of hospital workers on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

"The sound of fireworks could easily be mistaken for explosions, and we want to make sure that all of our residents are safe and able to exercise their First Amendment right to protest without any fear of violence," the statement said.

Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are aware peaceful protests in downtown have become unruly.

"Mayor Gimenez is concerned that protesters have moved their demonstration onto I-95 this afternoon, creating a dangerous situation for themselves and others. This is not the place or way to protest," the statement said.