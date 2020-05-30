George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Law enforcement presence in Twin Cities will "triple in size" in response to protests
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted that with the help of the Minnesota National Guard and State Police, authorities are ready to "address a sophisticated network of urban warfare."
Fire and smoke caught on video near Philadelphia City Hall
An Intagram video filmed near City Hall in Philadelphia shows giant plumes of smoke and some flames amid protests in the city.
Los Angeles mayor implements 8 p.m. curfew
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city will have a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
"To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.," the mayor tweeted.
At least 137 people were arrested in Houston on Friday, police chief says
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said 137 people were arrested at Friday night's protests in the city's downtown area, according to a tweet from Houston Police Department.
Miami-Dade postpones fireworks for frontline workers due to protests
Due to recent events, Miami-Dade County and Miami city officials have postponed a fireworks display planned in honor of hospital workers on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
"The sound of fireworks could easily be mistaken for explosions, and we want to make sure that all of our residents are safe and able to exercise their First Amendment right to protest without any fear of violence," the statement said.
Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are aware peaceful protests in downtown have become unruly.
"Mayor Gimenez is concerned that protesters have moved their demonstration onto I-95 this afternoon, creating a dangerous situation for themselves and others. This is not the place or way to protest," the statement said.
Philadelphia mayor sets mandatory curfew
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has instituted a mandatory curfew effective at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night through 6 a.m. ET Sunday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted.
“Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors,” the police department said.
Here are some photos of vandalized Secret Service vehicles in DC
Three Secret Service vehicles near the White House were vandalized by protesters on Saturday. Protesters kicked the windshields of all three vehicles and spray painted them with graffiti.
Several protesters stood on top of the vehicles as they chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace."
CNN has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.
Protesters in Philadelphia vandalize statue
Protesters in Philadelphia Saturday vandalized a statue of Frank Rizzo, the city's former mayor and police commissioner, that stands outside the city’s Municipal Services Building.
Protesters appeared to tie ropes to the statue and started a fire at the statue's base.
Aerial images show a large protester presence in Philadelphia. CNN affiliate KYW reported multiple vehicles have been set on fire, including a state police vehicle. KYW also reported the statue has been defaced before and is set to be removed next year
Philadelphia police tweeted earlier on Saturday that people should avoid the Center City neighborhood, near where the Rizzo statue is located.
Atlanta mayor sets citywide curfew
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms set a curfew starting Saturday at 9 p.m. ET through sunrise Sunday.
According to the city's official Twitter account, the curfew was issued because of the "recent acts of violence demonstrated throughout the city."