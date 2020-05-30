Minnesota governor says he expects to see a spike in Covid-19 cases following protests

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he expects to see a spike in Covid-19 cases following protests in the Twin Cities over the last few days.

"I am deeply concerned about a super-spreader type of incident," Walz said. "We're going to see a spike in Covid-19. It's inevitable."

Walz told reporters the jails do have the capacity to hold everyone taken into custody during the protests.

"We have a situation of urban warfare of folks that want to see chaos spread," Walz said, noting that responding to the protests takes priority.

Walz said that he and other leaders responding to this are working in the interest of protecting residents and businesses.