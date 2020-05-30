George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Minnesota governor says he expects to see a spike in Covid-19 cases following protests
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he expects to see a spike in Covid-19 cases following protests in the Twin Cities over the last few days.
"I am deeply concerned about a super-spreader type of incident," Walz said. "We're going to see a spike in Covid-19. It's inevitable."
Walz told reporters the jails do have the capacity to hold everyone taken into custody during the protests.
"We have a situation of urban warfare of folks that want to see chaos spread," Walz said, noting that responding to the protests takes priority.
Walz said that he and other leaders responding to this are working in the interest of protecting residents and businesses.
Seattle mayor institutes weekend curfew
Seattle's Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a citywide curfew starting at 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. for both Saturday and Sunday in wake of violent protests.
"During those hours residents and visitors should remain in their residence to the extent possible and should refrain from traveling in and through Seattle," a statement from the mayor said. "The curfew is intended to prevent violence and widespread property damage, and to prevent the further community spread of COVID-19 through continued gathering."
At least seven states and DC have called on the National Guard
As protests continue to erupt across the country over the death of George Floyd, at least seven states and the District of Columbia have either activated or requested the National Guard to assist local law enforcement.
Those states include:
- Minnesota
- Georgia
- Ohio
- Colorado
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- Utah
- District of Columbia
Trash fires ignited in New York
Several fires have been set in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City with a group of people throwing trash feeding the fire.
The group is on bicycles, moped and scooters and are going block-by-block lighting trash on fire. Then when police approach, they flee.
Watch:
Utah governor activates National Guard
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has activated the National Guard amid protests in Salt Lake City, he said in a series of tweets Saturday.
Utah makes at least seven states and the District of Columbia to activate or request the National Guard.
Read the governor's tweets:
Cleveland enacts curfew "due to violence and unrest"
Cleveland, Ohio, has enacted a curfew that will go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and last through 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Cleveland Police.
The curfew is being enacted “due to violence and unrest,” police tweeted.
Seattle police calls downtown protests "violent and aggressive"
The Seattle Police Department, along with the fire and transportation departments, have been monitoring demonstrations Saturday, according to a statement from police.
"Following several hours of peaceful demonstration, the crowd became violent and aggressive and began to throw bottles at officers," the statement read. "Members of the crowd also threw fireworks towards people attending the rally."
Protesters and officers were injured as a result of the confrontation, police said. Officers issued a dispersal order to the crowd, which was ignored.
"Protesters have blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Seneca Street," police said. "The crowd has set several patrol cars on fire in the downtown core near Westlake Center."
Police have arrested several people.
"The Department urges community members to avoid the area if possible," police said.
Minnesota governor tells residents: "Please don't go out of your homes"
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz asked residents "please don't go out of your homes" Saturday during a briefing.
Walz said he signed an executive order authorizing the use of adjoining state resources, including resources from nearby cities and counties.
He fully activated the Minnesota National Guard earlier today to respond to the unrest in the Twin Cities.
The governor also issued an 8 p.m. curfew that took effect last night.
"I'm asking each and every Minnesotan to be clear about this, these are not our neighbors," Walz said of the protesters committing vandalism and arson during late night demonstrations in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the last few days.
"Minnesotans you must stay in place tonight," Walz said. "Don't go out, don't go walking, don't drive."
He urged residents to call friends and children to make sure they were not going out.
Multiple officers and journalists injured in protests in Pittsburgh, officials say
Multiple police officers and local journalists were hurt during protests in Pittsburgh, the city's Public Safety Department wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.
A curfew has been set for the city, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET until 6 a.m. ET Sunday.