George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Hundreds of arrests made in Los Angeles following protests Friday
Between 400 to 500 people were arrested during Friday night’s protests in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Josh Rubenstein told CNN.
Exact numbers of arrests is still being compiled as is the number of injuries suffered by civilian and police, Rubenstein said.
Atlanta mayor calls for non-violet activism following a night of fiery protests
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for demonstrators to show their anger through "non-violent activism" in a statement addressing the protests in the city Friday night.
“What we saw overnight was not a protest, and it was not Atlanta. We as a people are strongest when we use our voices to heal our city instead of using our hands to tear it down," the statement said.
"We know our citizens are angry. We are angry and we want justice. If we are to enact change in this nation, I implore everyone to channel their anger and sorrow into something more meaningful and effective through non-violent activism," the mayor added.
Bottoms said the Department of Public Works deployed crews Saturday morning to start cleaning up the streets and the Department of Transportation is working to remove graffiti from public buildings.
Bottoms also said in the statement that the city is coordinating with neighboring jurisdictions "to provide additional public safety resources" and with the governor’s office to provide assistance from the National Guard.
“Now, more than ever, I am calling on our communities to come together to show our strength as one Atlanta through prayer and working together to restore and heal our city as an example for the nation," Bottoms said in the statement.
US Secret Service says 6 arrests were made Friday night in Lafayette Park
The US Secret Service have said that six people were arrested in Lafayette Park last night during demonstrations, a statement from the federal law enforcement agency said.
Multiple Secret Service uniformed division officers and special agents sustained injuries after violence from some of the demonstrators, the statement said.
Some more context: The statement also said that Metro Police and US Park police were on the scene, which contradicts an earlier tweet from President Trump.
Trump criticized Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser saying, “On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!”
US surgeon general says "there is no easy prescription to heal our nation"
As protestors took to the streets across the country expressing their anger over George Floyd’s death, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said “there is no easy prescription to heal our nation, or take away the pain people are experiencing.”
Adams tweeted that “it’s a pain I too am experiencing…because I’m black."
The US “must acknowledge & address the impact of racism on health," he said.
“We won’t fix or remove all the obstacles and stressors that are affecting people’s health and wellbeing — especially ones like racism — over night. That doesn’t mean we mustn't try at all," Adams tweeted.
Adams said he will continue to work with all “who share a commitment to health,” including both protesters and police officers.
Read some of Adams' tweets:
NY attorney general will review what happened during Friday night's protest, governor says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the New York Attorney General will conduct an independent review of actions and procedures used during Friday night’s protests.
“Last night we saw disturbing violent clashes amidst protests right here in NYC, in Brooklyn” he said. "I’m asking Attorney General [Letitia] James to review the actions and the procedures that were used last night because the public deserves answers and they deserve accountability."
Cuomo said he spoke to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and agreed on an independent review.
James will take a “short period of time” to review last night and deliver a report to the public, Cuomo said.
State legislators at the protests last night expressed a significant amount of concern about what actions were taken, he added.
The protests and Covid-19 have exposed the inequality in our society, Gov. Cuomo says
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the coronavirus crisis, which exposed inequalities in health care, and the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, are connected.
"One looks like a public health system issue, Covid, but it's getting at the inequality in health care also on a deeper level. And then the George Floyd situation, which gets at the inequality and discrimination in the criminal justice system. They are connected," he said at his daily news briefing on Saturday.
He said we need to stop looking at incidents of racial injustice as "individual incidents."
"When you have one episode, two episodes maybe you can look at them as individual episodes. But when you have 10 episodes, 15 episodes, you are blind or in denial if you are still treating each one like a unique situation," Cuomo said.
"How many times have we seen the same situation? Yes, the names change, but the color doesn't," he added.
Molotov cocktails were thrown into a police van and another vehicle in Brooklyn
There were two Molotov cocktails thrown into two cars including a police van during protest in Brooklyn Friday night, a law enforcement official told CNN.
One incident involved a person throwing a Molotov cocktail into a marked police van, the official said.
A car drove up to the NYPD van, a suspect got out and then threw a bottle in the van, igniting fire.
Police were able to arrest the suspects and recovered a gas can and two more incendiary devices in the car, according to the official.
The other incident involved a woman walking up to a van holding a bottle with a rag in it, she lit it and threw it into the van but it did not catch fire, the official said.
Kentucky governor has called on the National Guard to help keep the peace in Louisville
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has called on the National Guard to help keep the peace in Louisville following days of unrest across the city, the governor said in a statement from his office.
Protests have gripped the city following the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, a black EMT killed by the police on March 13.
“The demonstrations in Louisville have all started peacefully, but what we have seen, especially last night, and what our intelligence says is going to happen are outside groups moving in, trying to create violence to harm everybody who is on those streets. We cannot let Breonna’s legacy be marred by violence, and we can’t let our streets turn violent,” Beshear said.
About 80% of protesters in Minneapolis area were from out of town, governor says
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said rough estimates indicate that about 20% of protesters are Minnesotans and about 80% are from outside the region.
"We understand that the catalyst for this was Minnesota" and its inability to deal with inequities, Walz said.
"I'm not trying to deflect in any way," Walz said.
Walz pleaded with Minnesotans to contact authorities if they know where rioters are staying or they have information about planned riots so warrants can be executed.
"They're trying to escalate the situation where deadly force is used and then chaos ensues," Walz said.