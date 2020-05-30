Trump offers US military assistance to Minnesota

Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump thanked the Secret Service for the job they did protecting the White House Friday night, calling the work, “so professional” and “incredible," while offering assistance to Minnesota as protests grip the state.

Protesters gathered near the North Lawn fence of the White House on Friday, confronting officers and even pulling away fencing the officers were using as barriers.

Trump, speaking about the situation in Minneapolis, said that “they have to get tougher” and that the military is “ready, willing and able” to assist if they call on them.

“Look, they've got to be tough, they've got to be smart. We have our military ready, willing and able if they ever want to call our military. We could have troops on the ground very quickly if they ever want our military,” Trump said. “We can have our military there very quickly, they've got to be tough, they’ve got to be strong, they’ve got to be respected."

Military police units from Fort Riley in Kansas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have received prepare to deploy orders for military police if Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz asks for it, a defense official told CNN.