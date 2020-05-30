George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Trump offers US military assistance to Minnesota
President Trump thanked the Secret Service for the job they did protecting the White House Friday night, calling the work, “so professional” and “incredible," while offering assistance to Minnesota as protests grip the state.
Protesters gathered near the North Lawn fence of the White House on Friday, confronting officers and even pulling away fencing the officers were using as barriers.
Trump, speaking about the situation in Minneapolis, said that “they have to get tougher” and that the military is “ready, willing and able” to assist if they call on them.
“Look, they've got to be tough, they've got to be smart. We have our military ready, willing and able if they ever want to call our military. We could have troops on the ground very quickly if they ever want our military,” Trump said. “We can have our military there very quickly, they've got to be tough, they’ve got to be strong, they’ve got to be respected."
Military police units from Fort Riley in Kansas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have received prepare to deploy orders for military police if Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz asks for it, a defense official told CNN.
Minnesota has witnessed "wanton destruction of black businesses and black infrastructure," governor says
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz characterized the protesters Friday night as people who "do not share our values."
Walz, who held his third news briefing today, pleaded with people to stop destroying Minneapolis and St. Paul.
"What we've seen on the streets of Minneapolis and St. Paul over the last 48 to 72 hours has nothing to do with what these people have done to build Minnesota. We have wanton destruction of black businesses and black infrastructure. We have destroyed landmarks of the nation's largest indigenous communities that ripped a hole in the soul of a people that have become oppressed from the minute we became a state," Walz said this afternoon.
Walz reminded people that Minnesota residents "stand on the land of the people who created that, and the people who were on the streets last night burned it down."
"They are not us. They do not share our values," Walz said.
Hundreds of arrests made in Los Angeles following protests Friday
Between 400 to 500 people were arrested during Friday night’s protests in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Josh Rubenstein told CNN.
Exact numbers of arrests is still being compiled as is the number of injuries suffered by civilian and police, Rubenstein said.
Atlanta mayor calls for non-violet activism following a night of fiery protests
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for demonstrators to show their anger through "non-violent activism" in a statement addressing the protests in the city Friday night.
“What we saw overnight was not a protest, and it was not Atlanta. We as a people are strongest when we use our voices to heal our city instead of using our hands to tear it down," the statement said.
"We know our citizens are angry. We are angry and we want justice. If we are to enact change in this nation, I implore everyone to channel their anger and sorrow into something more meaningful and effective through non-violent activism," the mayor added.
Bottoms said the Department of Public Works deployed crews Saturday morning to start cleaning up the streets and the Department of Transportation is working to remove graffiti from public buildings.
Bottoms also said in the statement that the city is coordinating with neighboring jurisdictions "to provide additional public safety resources" and with the governor’s office to provide assistance from the National Guard.
“Now, more than ever, I am calling on our communities to come together to show our strength as one Atlanta through prayer and working together to restore and heal our city as an example for the nation," Bottoms said in the statement.
US Secret Service says 6 arrests were made Friday night in Lafayette Park
The US Secret Service have said that six people were arrested in Lafayette Park last night during demonstrations, a statement from the federal law enforcement agency said.
Multiple Secret Service uniformed division officers and special agents sustained injuries after violence from some of the demonstrators, the statement said.
Some more context: The statement also said that Metro Police and US Park police were on the scene, which contradicts an earlier tweet from President Trump.
Trump criticized Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser saying, “On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!”
US surgeon general says "there is no easy prescription to heal our nation"
As protestors took to the streets across the country expressing their anger over George Floyd’s death, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said “there is no easy prescription to heal our nation, or take away the pain people are experiencing.”
Adams tweeted that “it’s a pain I too am experiencing…because I’m black."
The US “must acknowledge & address the impact of racism on health," he said.
“We won’t fix or remove all the obstacles and stressors that are affecting people’s health and wellbeing — especially ones like racism — over night. That doesn’t mean we mustn't try at all," Adams tweeted.
Adams said he will continue to work with all “who share a commitment to health,” including both protesters and police officers.
Read some of Adams' tweets:
NY attorney general will review what happened during Friday night's protest, governor says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the New York Attorney General will conduct an independent review of actions and procedures used during Friday night’s protests.
“Last night we saw disturbing violent clashes amidst protests right here in NYC, in Brooklyn” he said. "I’m asking Attorney General [Letitia] James to review the actions and the procedures that were used last night because the public deserves answers and they deserve accountability."
Cuomo said he spoke to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and agreed on an independent review.
James will take a “short period of time” to review last night and deliver a report to the public, Cuomo said.
State legislators at the protests last night expressed a significant amount of concern about what actions were taken, he added.
The protests and Covid-19 have exposed the inequality in our society, Gov. Cuomo says
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the coronavirus crisis, which exposed inequalities in health care, and the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, are connected.
"One looks like a public health system issue, Covid, but it's getting at the inequality in health care also on a deeper level. And then the George Floyd situation, which gets at the inequality and discrimination in the criminal justice system. They are connected," he said at his daily news briefing on Saturday.
He said we need to stop looking at incidents of racial injustice as "individual incidents."
"When you have one episode, two episodes maybe you can look at them as individual episodes. But when you have 10 episodes, 15 episodes, you are blind or in denial if you are still treating each one like a unique situation," Cuomo said.
"How many times have we seen the same situation? Yes, the names change, but the color doesn't," he added.
Molotov cocktails were thrown into a police van and another vehicle in Brooklyn
There were two Molotov cocktails thrown into two cars including a police van during protest in Brooklyn Friday night, a law enforcement official told CNN.
One incident involved a person throwing a Molotov cocktail into a marked police van, the official said.
A car drove up to the NYPD van, a suspect got out and then threw a bottle in the van, igniting fire.
Police were able to arrest the suspects and recovered a gas can and two more incendiary devices in the car, according to the official.
The other incident involved a woman walking up to a van holding a bottle with a rag in it, she lit it and threw it into the van but it did not catch fire, the official said.