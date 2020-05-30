George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Suspected looting at luxury Atlanta shopping mall
In addition to the unrest in downtown Atlanta, protesters have made their way north to Lenox Square Mall, in the Buckhead community.
Lenox is regarded as one of the premier shopping destinations in the US Southeast, featuring brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton and Cartier.
Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campo told CNN it “sounds like there is some vandalism and looting.”
Officers are also investigating possible looting at a Buckhead Target store.
Louisville police apologize to reporter shot at by officer with pepper ball launcher
Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has apologized to CNN affiliate WAVE’s reporter Kaitlin Rust, who was directly fired upon by an officer with a pepper ball launcher while live on air on Friday night.
LMPD special advisor Jessie Halladay said she had reviewed the video and the incident was not something that should have occurred if Rust was singled out as a reporter.
According to Halladay, authorities were unable to confirm that the officer seen in the video is a LMPD officer, but said he could be a member of its special response team.
Halladay said the department would review the video again once the protests end and investigate if disciplinary action is necessary.
The LMPD has no intention of targeting media covering the incident, Halladay added.
Multiple arrests in Las Vegas after protesters take over part of iconic Strip
A number of protesters have been arrested after taking over portions of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip in Nevada on Friday night.
“As the night went on, many more people joined the protest and some of those protests became more violent, and some of those protesters started breaking the laws," Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren said in a briefing with CNN affiliate KTNV.
Koren didn't reveal how many people had been arrested.
“We are fully aware of how delicate and problematic this situation is nationally," Koren added.
Accused officer’s wife files for dissolution of marriage, lawyer says
An attorney for Kellie Chauvin, the wife of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has filed for a dissolution of marriage, according to a statement from the Sekula Family Law office.
Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” the statement said.
“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”
Here's a snapshot of where we've seen protests so far tonight
Protesters took to the streets across America over the death of George Floyd on Friday night.
Some of the protests have been peaceful, while others have been destructive. Here are the cities where protesters gathered:
California: Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Sacramento, San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco
Colorado: Denver
Georgia: Atlanta
Illinois: Chicago
Iowa: Des Moines
Indiana: Indianapolis, Fort Wayne
Kentucky: Louisville (Related to the death of Breonna Taylor)
Louisiana: New Orleans
New York: New York City
Massachusetts: Boston
Michigan: Detroit
Minnesota: Minneapolis
Nevada: Las Vegas
North Carolina: Charlotte
Ohio: Columbus, Cincinnati
Texas: Dallas, Houston
Virginia: Richmond
Washington, DC
Rapper Killer Mike tearfully tells Atlanta protesters: "I am tired of seeing black men die"
In an emotional speech, rapper Killer Mike addressed George Floyd protesters directly at Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' news conference tonight.
"I am the son of an Atlanta police officer," said the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render. "And I got a lot of love and respect for police officers, down to the original eight police officers in Atlanta."
Crying on camera, he continued: "I watched a white police officer assassinate a black man. And I know that tore your heart out."
"I woke up wanting to see the world burn down yesterday because I am tired of seeing black men die," he said. "We don't want to see Targets burning. We want to see the system that sets up for systemic racism burned to the ground."
He added, "I am duty-bound to be here to simply say that it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy. It is your duty to fortify your own house in times of organization."
He concluded by thanking Mayor Lance Bottoms, saying he appreciated her telling the protesters to go home.
Watch:
Here's what you need to know about the death of George Floyd
On Monday evening, police in Minneapolis were called about someone trying to pass a counterfeit bill at Cup Foods, a neighborhood grocery store.
Officers responding to an alleged forgery in progress were initially told that a person later described as the suspect was sitting on a car and appeared to be under the influence, police said.
A pair of officers located the man, George Floyd, who was at that point inside the car and who police said "physically resisted" the officers when ordered to get out. Officers handcuffed Floyd, who "appeared to be suffering medical distress," according to police.
The events that happened next sparked outrage and protests across the country:
A video circulated on social media shows two officers and Floyd on the ground –– one of them with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video did not capture what led up to the arrest or what police described as the man resisting arrest.
"Please, I can't breathe," Floyd said, screaming for several minutes before he became silent. Bystanders urged the officer to release the man from his hold.
After several minutes of pleading with the officer, Floyd appeared motionless, his eyes shut, his head against the pavement. He died at a hospital a short time later, police said.
Mayor Jacob Frey has said the technique used to pin Floyd's head to the ground was against department regulations.
"The technique that was used is not permitted; is not a technique that our officers get trained in on," Frey said. "And our chief has been very clear on that piece. There is no reason to apply that kind of pressure with a knee to someone's neck."
"We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck," said Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Floyd's family. "This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge."
New video: A second video taken on the opposite side of the street appears to show three officers kneeling on Floyd. Watch that video here.
What happened next: All four of the officers were fired on Tuesday.
On Friday, the former officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
None of the other officers have been charged yet, the Hennepin County Attorney's office said.
Former Minneapolis officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck charged with murder
The fired Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
Freeman, speaking at a news conference announcing the charges on Friday, said this "is by far the fastest we've ever charged a police officer."
"We have never charged a case in that kind of time frame, and we can only charge a case when we have sufficient admissible evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. As of right now, we have that," Freeman said. "We have charged this case as quickly, as sufficient admissible evidence to charge it has been investigated and presented to us. "
The Hennepin County Attorney's office has reviewed witness accounts, video of the incident and other evidence that led to Chauvin's arrest, Freeman said.
Chauvin was taken into custody Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington.
They have not yet arrested or charged the other three officers involved but are continuing to investigate the evidence, Freeman said.
"We entrust our police officers to use certain amounts of force to do their job to protect us. They commit a criminal act if they use this force unreasonably," he said.
Here's a timeline of the protests in Minneapolis this week
The video of George Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis and several other US cities. Here is a timeline of how tensions escalated this week.
Tuesday, May 26:
- All four officers involved in the incident were fired, but as more details came out, and the video continued to circulate, thousands gathered to protest.
Wednesday, May 27:
- Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck as tensions continued to escalate.
- On Wednesday night, protests then transitioned to rioting and looting south of downtown Minneapolis, with people smashing their way into stores and setting businesses and other buildings on fire.
- Flames lit up a building under construction, one floor eventually collapsing. At a nearby Target, video shows people taking cartloads of goods and loading them into their cars. People also raided a grocery store.
Thursday, May 28:
- Prosecutors investigating Floyd's death asked the people of Minneapolis for patience while they looked into the case.
- Gov. Tim Walz signed also signed an executive order on Thursday activating the Minnesota National Guard after protests and demonstrations erupted throughout the city and St. Paul.
- Hundreds of people gathered outside the police department's Third Precinct. Some protesters brought signs and some threw rocks. A temporary fence in front of the station was knocked over. Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and bean bags fired at rock throwers.
- Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, thousands of protesters crowded around the precinct, climbing up the building and lighting its exterior on fire.
Friday, May 29:
- State police, donning protective gear and carrying batons, lined up near the site littered with debris and sprayed mace at protesters who got too close. Some responded by throwing projectiles at the officers as others fled.
- John Harrington, commissioner of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, said he is putting together a "unified command" of several different law enforcement and public safety entities to prepare for more protests today and this weekend.