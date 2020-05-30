Suspected looting at luxury Atlanta shopping mall

On Monday evening, police in Minneapolis were called about someone trying to pass a counterfeit bill at Cup Foods, a neighborhood grocery store.

Officers responding to an alleged forgery in progress were initially told that a person later described as the suspect was sitting on a car and appeared to be under the influence, police said.

A pair of officers located the man, George Floyd, who was at that point inside the car and who police said "physically resisted" the officers when ordered to get out. Officers handcuffed Floyd, who "appeared to be suffering medical distress," according to police.

The events that happened next sparked outrage and protests across the country:

A video circulated on social media shows two officers and Floyd on the ground –– one of them with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video did not capture what led up to the arrest or what police described as the man resisting arrest.

"Please, I can't breathe," Floyd said, screaming for several minutes before he became silent. Bystanders urged the officer to release the man from his hold.

After several minutes of pleading with the officer, Floyd appeared motionless, his eyes shut, his head against the pavement. He died at a hospital a short time later, police said.

Mayor Jacob Frey has said the technique used to pin Floyd's head to the ground was against department regulations.

"The technique that was used is not permitted; is not a technique that our officers get trained in on," Frey said. "And our chief has been very clear on that piece. There is no reason to apply that kind of pressure with a knee to someone's neck."

"We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck," said Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Floyd's family. "This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge."

New video: A second video taken on the opposite side of the street appears to show three officers kneeling on Floyd. Watch that video here.

What happened next: All four of the officers were fired on Tuesday.

On Friday, the former officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

None of the other officers have been charged yet, the Hennepin County Attorney's office said.