George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Kentucky governor has called on the National Guard to help keep the peace in Louisville
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has called on the National Guard to help keep the peace in Louisville following days of unrest across the city, the governor said in a statement from his office.
Protests have gripped the city following the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, a black EMT killed by the police on March 13.
“The demonstrations in Louisville have all started peacefully, but what we have seen, especially last night, and what our intelligence says is going to happen are outside groups moving in, trying to create violence to harm everybody who is on those streets. We cannot let Breonna’s legacy be marred by violence, and we can’t let our streets turn violent,” Beshear said.
About 80% of protesters in Minneapolis area were from out of town, governor says
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said rough estimates indicate that about 20% of protesters are Minnesotans and about 80% are from outside the region.
"We understand that the catalyst for this was Minnesota" and its inability to deal with inequities, Walz said.
"I'm not trying to deflect in any way," Walz said.
Walz pleaded with Minnesotans to contact authorities if they know where rioters are staying or they have information about planned riots so warrants can be executed.
"They're trying to escalate the situation where deadly force is used and then chaos ensues," Walz said.
More than 200 people arrested in New York City during protests
The New York City Police Department made more than 200 arrests in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, according to a senior NYPD source.
More than 40 NYPD vehicles sustained some level of vandalism and more than a dozen cops were seriously hurt, the source said.
Of those arrested, more than 40 people were from outside the city, including Long Island.
A vast majority of the arrestees were issued desk appearance tickets or summons and released, the source said.
An earlier on the record statement from NYPD said no Civilians or Officers were critically injured.
Minnesota governor warns protesters of more arrests tonight
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he expects more arrests tonight than any other night of protests so far.
"What you've seen in previous nights I think will be dwarfed by what they will do tonight. If you are an innocent bystander going out there tonight, you will be swept up in this," Walz said at a news conference on Saturday.
"What the curfew does is it gives us a legal authority to make arrests of people out there," he added.
He called for the public to help officials identify those who are starting the violence.
"What I would ask today is if you know where these people are sleeping today, let us know and we will execute warrants," Walz said. "Call that in, tell us who they were. They're not from Minneapolis, but they're staying down here."
Minnesota will have 2,500 National Guard personnel deployed by noon today, official says
Major General Jon A. Jensen said the deployment of more than 700 National Guard members on Friday was the "largest law enforcement operation in Minnesota history," but "it was not enough."
Jensen said they now have to have 2,500 personnel mobilized by 12 p.m. on Saturday – which is an increase from the 1,700 total personnel the National Guard said would be on the ground this morning in a tweet.
"The governor just announced the full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard for the first time since World War II. What does that mean? It means we're all in," Jensen said.
Jensen said the state is also in the process of requesting "national level resources." He said he has had conversations with the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Derek Chauvin is being detained at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul
Derek Chauvin is being held at the Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, according to Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokesperson Jill Oliveira.
When asked why Chauvin was not being held in Hennepin County, where the death of George Floyd occurred, Oliveira told CNN, "The BCA communicated with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which was dealing with potential threats to their facilities at the time of the arrest, they directed us to book him into the Ramsey County jail."
Chauvin has been charged with charged with murder and manslaughter following the death of Floyd. Documents show that his bail was set at $500,000.
Mobilization of Minnesota State Patrol is unlike anything seen in the state since 1929, colonel says
Col. Matt Langer said the demonstrations in St. Paul and Minneapolis over the last few days has forced the Minnesota State Patrol to mobilize personnel in a way unlike anything seen in more than 90 years in the state.
"We have done something we've never done in the history of our organization since 1929 in terms of the mobilization of our state troopers across Minnesota that have come to the metro area to do what we can, to get back to what we believe in as an organization as the Minnesota State Patrol, that we respect integrity, courage, honor and excellence. That's who we are, and that's who we believe Minnesotans are too," Langer said.
Langer emphasized that his staff's "job is to get out there, in the middle of the mission that we're confronted with right now, to stop the criminal behavior that we have been seeing and to prevent the criminal behavior that we regretfully anticipate we will see tonight and into the near future."
Most protesters are not Minneapolis or St. Paul residents, mayors say
Mayor Jacob Frey said the people who are coming to Minneapolis to protest are not residents and are "coming in largely from outside the city."
"Our Minneapolis residents are scared and rightfully so. We've seen longterm institutional businesses overridden. We've seen community institutions set on fire. And I want to be very, very clear. The people that are doing this are not Minneapolis residents," he said at a news briefing on Saturday.
He said the protests earlier this week that were mostly peaceful and were largely attended by those who lived in the city, but "the dynamic has changed."
"Gradually that shift was made and we saw more and more people coming from outside of the city. We saw more and more people looking to cause violence in our communities, and I have to say, it is not acceptable," Frey said.
"This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence and we need to make sure that it stops," he added.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said everyone who was arrested in his city last night was from outside the state.
"What we are seeing right now is a group of people who are not from here," he said.
There were roughly 20 arrests made in St. Paul last night, mostly for burglary, and roughly the same number of arrests in Minneapolis for curfew violations and destruction of property, said John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Minneapolis mayor: "This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rebuked the demonstrations last night in his city and called for the destruction and violence to stop.
"This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence and we need to make sure that it stops. We're in the middle of a pandemic right now. We have two crises that are sandwiched on top of one another. In order to make sure that we continue to have the necessary community institutions, we need to make sure that our businesses are protected, that they are safe, and that they are secure," Frey said at a news conference this morning.