Kentucky governor has called on the National Guard to help keep the peace in Louisville

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said rough estimates indicate that about 20% of protesters are Minnesotans and about 80% are from outside the region.

"We understand that the catalyst for this was Minnesota" and its inability to deal with inequities, Walz said.

"I'm not trying to deflect in any way," Walz said.

Walz pleaded with Minnesotans to contact authorities if they know where rioters are staying or they have information about planned riots so warrants can be executed.

"They're trying to escalate the situation where deadly force is used and then chaos ensues," Walz said.