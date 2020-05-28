Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock pleaded with people in the city to demonstrate peacefully in a post on Twitter Thursday night.

"Hey Denver. I understand your frustration and pain following the murder of George Floyd. I plead to you -- let's demonstrate, but let's do so peacefully," Hancock tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "You can be angry. You can be outraged. I certainly am and I join you in those feelings and demands of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. March for justice and to see it served, but please march in peace. Responding to violence with violence will only lead to more violence."

He then posted a video statement, saying he "understands the frustration and sense of pain and disgust following the murder of George Floyd."

"Leave the weapons at home and let's walk, let's march together in unity and let's have our voices heard but keep everyone safe," he said in the video. "That is the way we need to do this. And let's do it in the memory of George Floyd and so many others and their families who are suffering from the pain from these type of incidents in our communities."

Protests across the nation: Tonight, protests rage across America. Some remain peaceful while others have turned destructive, with reports of looting and arson.

So far we've seen demonstrations in Phoenix, Arizona; Louisville, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; and of course, Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota.