The latest on the George Floyd case
Minneapolis mayor thinks Floyd's death was murder
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told CBS that he thinks George Floyd's death was murder.
"Do you think that was murder?" CBS's Jeff Pegues asked Frey.
"I do," Frey said. "I am not a prosecutor but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone. He would be alive today if he were white."
Frey also said he thinks race was a factor in his death.
"The facts that I've seen, which are minimal, certainly lead me down the path that race was involved," Frey told Pegues.
George Floyd’s family wants to do an independent autopsy
George Floyd’s family attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the Floyd family is waiting for the medical examiner’s office to complete their autopsy so they can “give him a proper funeral and also to have an independent autopsy because they do not trust…the city of Minneapolis.”
“Is it two justice systems in America? One for Black America and one for White America? We can’t have that, we have to have equal justice for the United States of America and that’s what I think the protesters are crying out for,” Crump said.
Crump said the officers should have been arrested that same day Floyd died.
“So every day that passes, Alisyn, it’s like another day of injustice,” Crump said.
“They executed my brother in broad daylight. People had to film that. People had to see that,” Philonise Floyd said, wiping tears from his eyes. “People pleaded for his life.”
Floyd said he didn’t want protesters to lash out, but he can’t stop them because they have pain.
“I want everything to be peaceful but I can’t make everybody be peaceful, I can’t, it’s hard,” Floyd said.
George Floyd's girlfriend: "We demonized him and killed him"
George Floyd's girlfriend told CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues that the video of Floyd's death makes it clear to her that he was murdered.
"This was nothing but an angel on earth. We demonized him and killed him," Courtney Ross told Pegues on Thursday. "I don't know if I'm sad or mad."
Ross called Floyd a "gentle giant and a loving father" and the man she "loved for three years."
"You know, I just want to get on the phone and call my baby and hear his voice," Ross said. "He cannot die in vain."