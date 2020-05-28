CNN

George Floyd’s family attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the Floyd family is waiting for the medical examiner’s office to complete their autopsy so they can “give him a proper funeral and also to have an independent autopsy because they do not trust…the city of Minneapolis.”

“Is it two justice systems in America? One for Black America and one for White America? We can’t have that, we have to have equal justice for the United States of America and that’s what I think the protesters are crying out for,” Crump said.

Crump said the officers should have been arrested that same day Floyd died.

“So every day that passes, Alisyn, it’s like another day of injustice,” Crump said.

“They executed my brother in broad daylight. People had to film that. People had to see that,” Philonise Floyd said, wiping tears from his eyes. “People pleaded for his life.”

Floyd said he didn’t want protesters to lash out, but he can’t stop them because they have pain.

“I want everything to be peaceful but I can’t make everybody be peaceful, I can’t, it’s hard,” Floyd said.