Floyd was "non-responsive" for nearly 3 minutes before officer took knee off his neck, complaint says
The combined effect of George Floyd being restrained by the police, along with his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system, "likely contributed to his death," according to the criminal complaint for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
Floyd had underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, the complaint said, citing a preliminary autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total, and 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was unresponsive, the complaint said.
The complaint noted that police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a "prone position is inherently dangerous."
Floyd's autopsy also found "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."
The autopsy was included in the criminal complaint released by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in the arrest of Chauvin.
Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
Trump didn't say anything about Minneapolis during his afternoon news conference
President Trump didn't mention the protests happening in Minneapolis and across the US during his news conference at the White House this afternoon.
Instead, Trump announced that he's terminating US relations with the World Health Organization.
Trump did not take questions from reporters.
The news conference comes hours after Twitter flagged Trump's tweets about the protests– that suggested shooting looters — saying it violated the platform's rules.
Twitter affixed a warning label to tweets, marking the first time such action has been taken against the accounts. The tweet is now hidden by a notice from Twitter –– but is still viewable.
Attorney general says he is confident "justice will be served" in George Floyd death
In his first comments on the death of George Floyd, Attorney General William Barr said, “The video images of the incident that ended with death of Mr. Floyd, while in custody of Minneapolis police officers, were harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing.”
Barr noted that the state prosecutor has been conducting an investigation looking into whether criminal charges under state law are appropriate, according to a statement.
Barr noted that “on a separate and parallel” track, the Justice Department, including the FBI, “are conducting an independent investigation to determine whether any federal civil rights laws were violated. Both state and federal officers are working diligently and collaboratively to ensure that any available evidence relevant to these decisions is obtained as quickly as possible.”
Officials have said the Justice Department is conducting the investigation.
“This process is proceeding quickly. As is the typical practice, the state’s charging decisions will be made first. I am confident justice will be served,” Barr said.
Minneapolis mayor calls the charging of the former police officer an "essential first step"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the decision to charge former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is an "essential first step."
“We are a nation at a crossroad, and today’s decision from the county attorney is an essential first step on a longer road toward justice and healing our city,” he said in a statement Friday.
Frey went on to characterize what has happened in Minneapolis as "bigger than any one city and any single event."
"For our black community who have, for centuries, been forced to endure injustice in a world simply unwilling to correct or acknowledge it: I know that whatever hope you feel today is tempered with skepticism and a righteous outrage," Frey said.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman charged Chauvin with third degree murder and manslaughter earlier today.
State authorities arrest ex-officer who knelt on George Floyd in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chavin in Minneapolis, a statement said.
"At 11:44 a.m., agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on probable cause related to the May 25 death of George Floyd," the statement said.
"Agents took Mr. Chauvin into custody in Minneapolis," the statement said.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced today that Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
Hennepin county attorney: "This is by far the fastest we've ever charged a police officer"
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, speaking at a news conference, said today's charges against the former Minneapolis police officer, who was seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd's neck, "is by far the fastest we've ever charged a police officer."
This comes after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody.
The Hennepin County Attorney's office has reviewed witness accounts, video of the incident and other evidence that led to Chauvin's arrest, Freeman said.
They have not yet arrested or charged the other three officers involved but are continuing to investigate the evidence, Freeman said.
Officer who knelt on George Floyd has been charged with murder and manslaughter
The former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd's neck has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said at a news briefing this afternoon.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as fires continued to burn from violent protests overnight as demonstrators demanded justice for Floyd.
"We have never charged a case in that kind of time frame, and we can only charge a case when we have sufficient admissible evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. As of right now, we have that," Freeman said. "We have charged this case as quickly, as sufficient admissible evidence to charge it has been investigated and presented to us. "
New video appears to show George Floyd kneeled on by 3 officers
New video posted on social media appears to show three Minneapolis Police Department officers kneeling on George Floyd during his arrest.
Previous video from eyewitness Darnella Frazier shows Floyd being kneeled on by one officer — Derek Chauvin. The new video, from a different angle, appears to show Chauvin and two other officers kneeling on Floyd.
"I can't breathe, man," Floyd says in the new video. "Please, let me stand. Please, man."
This new video appears to have been taken before the Frazier video.
CNN has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for comment, and to verify its authenticity, but has not received a response.
CNN has also reached out to Floyd family attorney Ben Crump about the video but has not yet received a response.
CNN has not been able to locate the person that took the video. NBC News has previously reported an 18 second portion of the video; CNN has obtained a minute long version of that video.
Joe Biden says he spoke to George Floyd's family
Joe Biden addressed the killing of George Floyd and the current situation in Minnesota, saying he spoke with Floyd's family.
Biden added that Floyd's killing is, "The latest addition to the endless list of stolen potential wiped out unnecessarily."
"None of us can turn away. None of us can be silent. None of us any longer can hear those words — 'I can’t breathe' — and do nothing," Biden said.
He took a veiled swipe at President Trump. "This is no time for incendiary tweets. It’s no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis, and we need real leadership right now."
