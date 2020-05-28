Floyd was "non-responsive" for nearly 3 minutes before officer took knee off his neck, complaint says

The combined effect of George Floyd being restrained by the police, along with his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system, "likely contributed to his death," according to the criminal complaint for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Floyd had underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, the complaint said, citing a preliminary autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total, and 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was unresponsive, the complaint said.

The complaint noted that police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a "prone position is inherently dangerous."

Floyd's autopsy also found "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."

The autopsy was included in the criminal complaint released by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in the arrest of Chauvin.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.