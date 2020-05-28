George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Protesters in Atlanta mount CNN sign and raise Black Lives Matter Flag
A video from CNN affiliate WGCL showed protesters mounting the CNN sign at the network's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and raising a Black Lives Matter flag.
One protester was seen using spray paint to write #Love on the sign and others were also seen writing on the sign.
Protesters also torched an American flag outside CNN Center in Atlanta and broke the glass near the entrance of the center.
Protesters smash windows and block roads on 101 Freeway in San Jose
Protesters appeared to be walking off the 101 freeway in San Jose, California, affiliate aerials show.
A large group of protesters were seen blocking the roads and smashing windows of cars on the freeway earlier today.
CNN is awaiting details from the California Highway Patrol.
Disturbance breaks out during protest in DC
A disturbance broke out in a crowd of hundreds of people protesting in Washington, D.C.
According to CNN's Brian Todd who's at the scene, the disturbance started when the police tried to escort a man from the protest.
The crowd is visibly riled, chanting "no justice no peace" and "black lives matter."
"We don't know exactly what set off the crowd," Todd said. "The crowd is very intense."
Hundreds gather in downtown Houston to protest George Floyd's death
Hundreds of protesters are gathered in downtown Houston to protest the death of George Floyd.
The protest was organized by Houston's Black Lives Matter group and images from CNN affiliate KTRK show hundreds of Houstonians marching from Discovery Green to City Hall to protest police brutality and justice for Floyd.
Many people were seen carrying signs that said "End police brutality" and "Black lives matter."
KTRK reported that a woman was detained after pulling out a rifle at the protest, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo who said she would be arrested for trying to start a riot during a peaceful protest. The report did not indicate that the firearm went off.
Tensions mount as armored vehicles pull up at Atlanta's protest
Tensions mount as thousands of people gather in Atlanta to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protesters can be heard chanting and seen facing a line of police near the CNN building.
Armored vehicles can be seen at the CNN center, and protesters could be seen running in fear of possible tear gas.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a tweet today she encouraged residents to peacefully protest.
"When lives and the conscience of this nation are at peril, we as people are expected to exercise our constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and have our voices heard. Atlanta embodies these values, and I encourage all who exercise these rights to remember Atlanta's legacy of peaceful protest leading to progress," she said.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shared Lance Bottoms tweet on his official Twitter account.
Protesters chant "I can't breathe" and take a knee for 9 minutes
A group of protesters in downtown Minneapolis took a knee in front of state patrol and National Guard for 9 minutes for George Floyd. They raised their arms and chanted “I can’t breathe”
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds according to a preliminary report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Protests in multiple cities erupt over George Floyd's death
Multiple protests are erupting across the country, including in Georgia, Kentucky, New York and Wisconsin, following the death of George Floyd, and are expected to continue through the weekend.
Floyd’s death, like those of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, have sparked outrage across the nation.
In New York City, hundreds of people protesting peacefully wearing face masks could be seen gathering outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
In Kentucky, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer asked for protesters to be peaceful in his city, following Taylor's death in March.
"These protests certainly reflect the anger, the hurt, the frustration, and the exhaustion of so many in our community in our country, sick of seeing story after story of black lives ending at the hands of law enforcement," he said.
“Protesting is a time honored American tradition and I honor, support, and will fight for the right to peacefully protest and demand change. Peaceful protests. Let's remember what Breonna's family said this morning about what Breonna would want at a time like this,” he added.
Fischer said Louisville would not tolerate violence and will protect the city and its residents from any attempts of violence or property damage.
He also reminded protesters that the city remains in the middle of pandemic, urging people to be safe with their health and the health of others.
A third city in Minnesota issues weekend curfew
Roseville Mayor Dan Roe said he issued an emergency declaration and established a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time for the next three days.
Roseville shares borders with both Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The curfew goes into effect at 5 p.m., the mayor's tweet said.
Similar curfews have been ordered in St. Paul and Minneapolis following protests over George Floyd's death.
Biden calls charges against former Minneapolis officer "justified"
Former Vice President Joe Biden called the charges brought against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, "justified.”
“I think it’s justified based on – look, our children are watching, they're not only watching, they're listening. They saw what happened, his pain and his knee on a man's neck up against the curb for nine minutes. I don't know what else, what other conclusion could be reached,” Biden told CNN's Don Lemon in an interview.
Biden said if he were President now, he'd have ordered a "full blown" Justice Department civil rights probe to determine the culpability of all the officers involved in the incident.
"I don't know all the facts," Biden said. "The answer is it warrants a full-blown investigation and a civil rights investigation as well. Were I president now, I would have the Justice Department civil rights department investigating right now to determine culpability."