Protesters in Atlanta mount CNN sign and raise Black Lives Matter Flag

Protesters in Atlanta mount the CNN sign in front of the network headquarters in Atlanta, on Friday, May, 29. WGCL

A video from CNN affiliate WGCL showed protesters mounting the CNN sign at the network's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and raising a Black Lives Matter flag.

One protester was seen using spray paint to write #Love on the sign and others were also seen writing on the sign.

Protesters also torched an American flag outside CNN Center in Atlanta and broke the glass near the entrance of the center.