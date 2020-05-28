Minnesota governor activating National Guard in wake of protests over George Floyd’s death

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks during a news conference on May 26 in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that he has addressed the George Floyd death in Minneapolis with his command officers and has required that they address the incident with the officers under their command.

“I have ordered mandatory training on positional asphyxiation to be completed by every officer throughout the Department by the end of each tour today. I have also required officers to view the video of this incident,” Brown said in a statement.

“What took place in Minneapolis earlier this week is absolutely reprehensible and tarnishes the bade nationwide, including here in Chicago. I want to make it clear that this behavior is not acceptable in Chicago, will not be tolerated under my command and quite frankly has no place in law enforcement anywhere," Brown said.

He said the department has been working to "develop authentic relationships and restore trust with our communities" and that incidents like this "certainly make our jobs more difficult."

“These actions are not reflective of the overwhelming amount of officers committed to constitutional policing nationwide. Any officer who abuses their power or stands by and allows it to happen does not deserve to wear the badge, period," Brown said in the statement.