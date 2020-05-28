All 4 officers involved in Floyd death have invoked their Fifth Amendment right 

Two men wear shirts stating "Rest in Power George Floyd" outside the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 27, Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd have invoked their fifth amendment right against self incrimination, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told CNN following a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Freeman said he looking at the Freddie Gray case for guidance in the Floyd case and wants to have the full picture of the case before moving forward.

About the Gray case: Gray, 25, died after sustaining a neck injury while in police custody in April 2015. Gray's death became a symbol of the black community's mistrust of police and triggered days of protests and riots in Baltimore. The city became a focal point of the Black Lives Matter movement and the nationwide debate on excessive police force.