The latest on the George Floyd case
All 4 officers involved in Floyd death have invoked their Fifth Amendment right
All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd have invoked their fifth amendment right against self incrimination, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told CNN following a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Freeman said he looking at the Freddie Gray case for guidance in the Floyd case and wants to have the full picture of the case before moving forward.
About the Gray case: Gray, 25, died after sustaining a neck injury while in police custody in April 2015. Gray's death became a symbol of the black community's mistrust of police and triggered days of protests and riots in Baltimore. The city became a focal point of the Black Lives Matter movement and the nationwide debate on excessive police force.
County Attorneys office investigating Floyd death "expeditiously"
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office is going to investigate the death of George Floyd "as expeditiously, as thoroughly as justice demands."
"Sometimes that takes a little time," Freeman said. "We have to do this right and that's what we'll do."
Freeman said the manager of the victims services division is in touch with the Floyd family and is keeping them updated on the case.
He did not announce any updates in the case during the news conference but did mention that his office has previously obtained a guilty verdict against a police officer for deadly use of force.
The county attorney’s office is receiving thousands of calls and social media messages from throughout the country daily, Freeman said.
Hennepin County attorney calls video "graphic and horrific and terrible"
Michael Freeman, the Hennepin County attorney, said he didn't want to discuss evidence in the investigation into George Floyd's death but called the video showing the incident "graphic and horrific and terrible."
During the news conference, a reporter told Freeman: "I think people will be hard-pressed to understand how you can't bring charges at least against the officer who had his knee on the neck."
Freeman responded: "It is a violation of my ethics to talk and evaluate evidence before we announce our charging decision. And I will not do that. I will say this, that video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that. But my job in the end is to prove he violated a criminal statute. And there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge. We need to wade through all of that evidence and come to a meaningful decision and we are doing that to the best of our ability."
Watch:
Hennepin County attorney says he does "not condone" what happened to Floyd
Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman called the force used against George Floyd "excessive and wrong" at a news briefing Thursday afternoon.
"I assure you that if the person who had committed the act — and I do not condone or respect the act done by the police officer to Mr. Floyd — that was excessive and wrong. The question in my business is criminal. That's what I have to prove. There are cases you can quickly, easily evaluate," Freeman said.
Erica MacDonald, the US Attorney of the district of Minnesota, said her department is investigating if there was any federal and criminal violations.
"Police officers, by the nature of their job, have the authority to use a certain amount of force when they are executing their duties faithfully and honestly and in accordance with their policies. So a police officer, a law enforcement officer, has the ability to use the right amount of force, but not excessive force, not excessive force as defined by the law. That is what we are looking at with respect to any federal, criminal violation, is that use of excessive force," MacDonald said.
County attorney on charges in Floyd death: "We just can't rush this"
Mike Freeman, Hennepin County attorney, said investigators need to take time to make sure they have all of the evidence in the death of George Floyd.
"We just can't rush this," Freeman said. "These need to be done right. Please give me and give me the United States attorney time to do this right and we will bring you justice."
The United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald echoed those sentiments, saying that officers in their professional capacity have the right to use force but not excessive force.
Her office is looking into possible criminal violations of rights in Floyd's death, she said.
Watch:
US attorney encourages peaceful protests but says the destruction of property "has to stop"
Erica MacDonald, the US Attorney of the district of Minnesota, told residents that peaceful protests "are always acceptable" before calling for a cessation of destructive demonstrations.
"Peaceful protests are always acceptable. That is the cornerstone of our justice system. People have the right to say how they feel and to talk about their feelings and to protest peacefully, but the obstruction and destruction of property and harm to individuals has to stop. We are one Minnesota. We are at our best when we are at our worst. We have to come together and stop the needless destruction of property and life," MacDonald said Thursday afternoon during a news briefing.
On Wednesday night, Minneapolis' second day of protests transitioned to rioting and looting south of downtown, with people smashing their way into stores and setting businesses and other buildings ablaze.
Watch:
FBI urges anyone with information on Floyd's death to come forward
Rainer Drolshagen, special agent in charge for the FBI, shared his condolences to George Floyd's family Thursday afternoon during a news conference and asked the public for its help in the investigation.
"I would like to say I express my complete condolences to the Floyd family and express my sympathy to the citizens of Minnesota as there is extreme anger, frustration and sadness," Drolshagen said. "We are conducting a swift but meticulous investigation."
Drolshagen went on to ask for "everyone that was present before, during and after the incident to come forward to help us build the best picture of what occurred."
"Each piece of the puzzle helps complete the big picture," he said.
Watch:
US attorney vows to conduct "robust and meticulous investigation" into George Floyd's death
Erica MacDonald, the US Attorney of the district of Minnesota, told reporters that the investigation into the death of George Floyd will be the Department of Justice's "top priority."
"I am here to talk about and make sure the community and the media is aware that we are conducting a robust and meticulous investigation into the circumstances surrounding the events of May 25th, 2020 and the police officers actions on that evening," she said.
MacDonald added: "Minneapolis, our nation, really the world, has witnessed this incredibly and disturbing loss of life. My heart goes out to George Floyd. My heart goes out to his family. My heart goes out to his friends. And my heart goes out to the community. We are grieving, and we will continue to grieve."
Watch:
St. Paul police urge public to avoid area of looting as squad cars are damaged
The St. Paul Police Department is urging the public to avoid several parts of the city as looting and demonstrations have led to damage of police vehicles and bottles and rocks have been thrown at officers, the department tweeted Thursday.
“Squad cars have been damaged by rocks, bricks, bottles and other items being thrown at officers,” the department tweeted. “Officers are giving dispersal orders to groups gathered in various areas of the city, damaging property and attempting to steal from businesses.”
Police said affected areas include the "1400 block of University Ave, at an East Side business on the 1700 block of Suburban Ave. and more."
Read the tweets: