Minnesota governor says Trump's tweets were "not helpful"

A tweet by President Donald Trump is seen being flagged on an Apple iPhone, on May 29. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said President Trump's tweets – that suggested shooting looters – were "just not helpful."

"I did speak to the President. At that point in time, it was in the process where I said we were going to assume control of this and it was unnecessary," Walz said.

"I didn't know he's going to tweet, he certainly can... It's just not helpful," he added.

He said that state officials are "doing everything we can."

"In the moment where we're at, in a moment that is so volatile, anything we do to add fuel to that fire is really, really challenging," Walz said.

Some context: Twitter flagged Trump's tweets saying it violated the platform's rules.

The tweet is now hidden by a notice from Twitter –– but is still viewable.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," Twitter said in the notice.