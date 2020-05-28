George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Minnesota governor says Trump's tweets were "not helpful"
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said President Trump's tweets – that suggested shooting looters – were "just not helpful."
"I did speak to the President. At that point in time, it was in the process where I said we were going to assume control of this and it was unnecessary," Walz said.
"I didn't know he's going to tweet, he certainly can... It's just not helpful," he added.
He said that state officials are "doing everything we can."
"In the moment where we're at, in a moment that is so volatile, anything we do to add fuel to that fire is really, really challenging," Walz said.
Some context: Twitter flagged Trump's tweets saying it violated the platform's rules.
The tweet is now hidden by a notice from Twitter –– but is still viewable.
"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," Twitter said in the notice.
McConnell says officers in Minneapolis and Louisville "look pretty darn guilty"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had strong words for prosecuting the police in the incidents in Minneapolis and Louisville, saying “if you see what happened, [they] look pretty darn guilty.”
The GOP leader said violent protests in Minneapolis and Louisville – both in response to deaths of black people at the hands of police officers – “really needs to stop” and “this senseless violence in reaction to this is not helpful.”
McConnell declined to comment Friday on a tweet from President Trump in which the President called protesters in Minneapolis “thugs” and warned "when the looting starts, the shooting starts. The message was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence.”
“I generally don't comment on the President's tweets,” McConnell told reporters at a press event in Kentucky.
“I can speak for myself," the senior senator from Kentucky said.
“I think what's happening in Louisville and Minneapolis really needs to stop. This senseless violence in reaction to this is not helpful. But you can certainly understand the outrage. I mean, you can certainly understand the outrage. But it's not made better by engaging in random acts of violence," McConnell said.
McConnell went on to call for justice for George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor, who, on March 13, was killed after officers forced their way inside her Louisville home and exchanged shots with her boyfriend, according to a lawsuit filed by her mother.
"These events, which the facts around them are pretty obvious are absolutely horrendous, and you can understand the outrage and reaction to witnessing events like this. They need to be thoroughly investigated. And if prosecution is appropriate and I'm sure sounds looking at both these cases like that would be the case. Justice needs to be done. I've always been a supporter of demonstrations, but they need to be peaceful. And this senseless violence in reaction to this is not helpful to anyone and I hope it will stop," he said.
National Guard will remain in Minneapolis
Minnesota's National Guard will continue to operate in the city for as long as necessary, General Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of Minnesota's Army National Guard, said Friday.
The National Guard will provide support to state police and local law enforcement for as long as the governor deems necessary, Jensen said.
The Guard conducted several missions throughout the night including escorting the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD).
The night before, rocks and other projectiles were thrown at responding vehicles, MFD said in a statement Thursday.
The National Guard was still securing Minnesota police's third precinct on Friday morning to allow crews to "come in and begin the cleanup of that area," which was on fire overnight, Jensen said.
Minnesota to put together a "multi-agency command center," safety commissioner says
John Harrington, commissioner of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, said he is putting together a "unified command" of several different law enforcement and public safety entities to prepare for more protests today and this weekend.
"Our task today is we're bringing together a unified command of metro area police departments, sheriff departments and other law enforcement jurisdictions and other public safety entities into a multi-agency command center where we will create a plan that will keep the peace, maintain the peace and prevent further lawless behavior in the city of Minneapolis, the city of St. Paul and in the surrounding suburbs," he said.
Harrington said he is going to do this "the right way" by keeping in mind the oath to protect communities.
"We are fully confident that we can do that mission and that we can do it while still ensuring that the constitutional rights of those who need to have their voices heard and who need to freely assemble can be protected," he said.
Former President Barack Obama says the US "must be better" following Floyd's death
Former President Barack Obama discussed the "anguish" black Americans are feeling around the country following the death of George Floyd, according to a statement he released on Twitter.
Obama discussed the common getting "back to normal" refrain uttered following deaths like these and how it's not enough.
"But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' — whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park," Obama wrote.
Read Obama's full statement below:
Minnesota's commissioner of public safety calls Floyd's death a "murder"
John Harrington, commissioner of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, called the death of George Floyd a murder today during a news briefing.
"I will tell you that the vast majority of the great people of Minnesota and the great people of Minneapolis who are still having their guts ripped out about the murder, we'll call it a murder because that's what it looked like to me. I don't want to prejudice this from a criminal perspective, I'm just calling what I see at that point," Harrington said.
Wisconsin attorney general calls killing of George Floyd "torture and murder"
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released a statement on the death of George Floyd in which he called the act "torture and murder, under color of law."
"What America witnessed happening to George Floyd in Minneapolis was not, in any true sense of the phrase, law enforcement," Kaul said in a statement posted to his Twitter account.
"Justice demands that those involved in this depraved crime be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he added.
Read the tweet:
Protesters' message "has been sent and received," Minnesota attorney general says
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said state officials are committed to "long-term change."
"I want to be clear. That if the message was this situation with Mr. Floyd is intolerable, absolutely unacceptable, and must change, that message has been sent and received, as well," Ellison said at a news briefing with the governor on Friday.
"We are not just going to fix the windows and sweep up the glass. We're going to fix a broken, shattered society that leaves so many people behind based on their historical legacy of being in bondage and servitude, then second-class citizenship and now fraught with disparities from everything from incarceration to housing to wages to everything else," he added.
Ellison said he is forming a working group "on preventing and reducing deadly force encounters with police."
Minnesota governor issues public apology for arrest of CNN journalists
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a public apology to CNN for the arrest of a reporter and crew in Minneapolis this morning.
“There is absolutely no reason something like this should happen. Calls were made immediately. This is a very public apology to that team. It should not happen and I want to be clear for those of you listening,” Walz said in a news conference.
Walz said he takes "full responsibility" for the incident.
"I'm a teacher by trade and I have spent my time as governor highlighting the need to be as transparent as possible and have the press here ––I failed you last night in that. And it does not escape me that we are here on the catalyst that lit this spark by what happened with a police detainment of George Floyd and the idea that a reporter would have been taken while another police action was in play is inexcusable," Walz continued.
Walz said the incident was “unacceptable” and said the access and security of journalists is a priority to him.
"The protection and security and safety of the journalists covering this is a top priority. Not because it's a nice thing to do. Because it is a key component of how we fix this," Walz said.
Watch below: