George Floyd protests spread nationwide
Bail for former officer Derek Chauvin set at $500,000, document shows
Bail for ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been set at $500,000, according to the criminal complaint filed in the 4th Judicial District Court of Minnesota.
According to the document, there have been no conditions set for his release.
The document doesn't indicate that Chauvin is out on bail, but it does say that if he does bond out, bail is set for $500,000.
The order of detention box is not checked because Chauvin was not ordered detained or remanded.
Police officer fires pepper bullets directly at news crew in Louisville
A crew for CNN affiliate WAVE was reporting live from Louisville, Kentucky, this evening when they were directly fired upon with what the reporter described as pepper bullets.
“I guess we were behind their line, I guess a little too close for comfort,” WAVE reporter Kaitlin Rust can be heard saying afterward.
Protests have erupted in multiple cities across the US over the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's death this week sparked protests across the country after video emerged that shows the 46-year-old black man handcuffed and on the ground saying, "I can't breathe," as a police officer holds him down with a knee on his neck.
Watch:
Protests are thinning out in Atlanta
CNN's Nick Valencia said protesters are starting to clear the streets near the CNN Center.
The protests turned violent earlier Friday after demonstrators lit a car on fire and broke windows at the CNN Center.
FBI director says events following Floyd's death "clearly illustrate" how quickly trust can be lost
FBI Director Christopher Wray sent an email to employees Friday night saying people's trust in law enforcement is eroded when officers fail to protect and serve everybody.
"Like most of you, I’ve watched the video images this week that ended in the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. These images are profoundly troubling, to say the very least. And it is difficult to see our communities across the country in such understandable pain," Wray wrote.
Here's a portion of the director's email:
"Law enforcement officers have indispensable and often dangerous jobs, but that doesn’t diminish the crucial, overarching role we play in society – to protect and serve all citizens no matter their race, creed, orientation, or station in life. This, of course, includes those citizens who are in law enforcement custody.
When we fail to honor their rights, we not only tarnish the badge we wear, we completely erode the trust so many of us in law enforcement work so hard to build, particularly within minority communities. The events this past week in Minneapolis clearly illustrate just how quickly that trust can be lost.
As law enforcement, we’re bound by an oath to serve all members of our community with equal compassion, professionalism, dignity, and respect. The American people should expect nothing less from us."
Civil Rights leader Andrew Young says he empathizes with protesters
Civil rights leader Andrew Young says he empathizes with the protesters in Atlanta in a late-night tweet today.
“I did my demonstrating for many years. If I wasn’t so old and weak, I'd be down there with them now," Young tweeted.
Young, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, went on to say: “Tonight and tomorrow night, we have to round up the reasonable young people who are part of that group and let them know that they have made their point and now they hurt their cause.”
Several people arrested after throwing rocks at Charlotte police station and officers
Several people have been arrested after protesters threw rocks at Charlotte-Mecklenburg police station and its officers earlier today, according to tweets from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
"Several protesters have damaged police cruisers and continue to throw rocks at officers and the Metro Division office," police said in a tweet Friday.
"Officers have made several arrests for damaging property."
Police issued a "dispersal order" after declaring the gathering of protesters "unlawful."
Several windows of the police station were broken, police said.
Police said they are continuing efforts to de-escalate the protests over George Floyd's death.
Fire near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta
A vehicle fire has broken out near Centennial Olympic Park, according to a video feed from CNN crew Nick Valencia and Kevin Conlon.
This is the second car that has been on fire near CNN Center today during the protest.
Police throw tear gas at protesters in Charlotte
Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, were seen tossing tear gas into the streets where protesters were gathered.
Protesters were later seen helping each other with pouring milk into their eyes to wash out the tear gas.
A reporter from CNN affiliate WCCB posted the view below.
Protesters just threw a firecracker at police officers in the CNN Center
Protesters threw some sort of firecracker at the police holding a barricade inside the CNN Center.
The firecracker could be seen exploding while CNN's Nick Valencia and his crew were live on air with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
Watch: