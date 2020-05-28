FBI asks public for photos or videos surrounding George Floyd’s death

The Ohio Channel

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he regrets not addressing the George Floyd death at a news conference, saying he was focused on Covid-19 updates.

“I regret I didn’t make a comment yesterday when we had a regularly scheduled press conference,” DeWine said. “Candidly I was focused on Covid-19 and testing. Which has been occupying pretty much all my waking hours. Its not an excuse it’s a fact.”

DeWine called the Floyd video “horrific,” and said that he cannot begin to imagine what African American families feel about the video. DeWine said he supports protesters’ right to assemble but asks Ohioans to do it peacefully.

“Protests expressing outrage are not only understandable, but they are also appropriate,” he said at a news conference Friday. “I ask my fellow Ohio citizens today as you gather in protest in the coming days regardless of the issue please do so peacefully. We must not fight violence with more violence. When protests turn violent lives are put at stake.”

DeWine said he did not have an estimate for damage caused to the Ohio Statehouse during the Floyd protests Thursday night.

DeWine said he anticipates more protests in the coming days in cities throughout the state.