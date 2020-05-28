George Floyd protests spread nationwide
FBI asks public for photos or videos surrounding George Floyd’s death
The FBI requested the public's help today for photos and videos surrounding the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's death this week sparked protests across the country after video emerged that shows the 46-year-old black man handcuffed and on the ground saying, "I can't breathe," as a police officer holds him down with a knee on his neck.
Minneapolis mayor imposes 8 p.m. curfew through the weekend
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is imposing a nighttime curfew throughout the city beginning at 8 p.m. CDT tonight that will extend through the weekend and last until 6 a.m., according to a proclamation from the mayor’s office.
The resolution forbids anyone besides specified public safety personnel and other essential workers from being in public places from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. CDT (9 p.m. to 7 a.m. EDT) Friday and Saturday nights.
The announcement follows days of protests that have gripped the city over the death of George Floyd.
Ohio governor says protests are "not only understandable, but they are also appropriate"
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he regrets not addressing the George Floyd death at a news conference, saying he was focused on Covid-19 updates.
“I regret I didn’t make a comment yesterday when we had a regularly scheduled press conference,” DeWine said. “Candidly I was focused on Covid-19 and testing. Which has been occupying pretty much all my waking hours. Its not an excuse it’s a fact.”
DeWine called the Floyd video “horrific,” and said that he cannot begin to imagine what African American families feel about the video. DeWine said he supports protesters’ right to assemble but asks Ohioans to do it peacefully.
“Protests expressing outrage are not only understandable, but they are also appropriate,” he said at a news conference Friday. “I ask my fellow Ohio citizens today as you gather in protest in the coming days regardless of the issue please do so peacefully. We must not fight violence with more violence. When protests turn violent lives are put at stake.”
DeWine said he did not have an estimate for damage caused to the Ohio Statehouse during the Floyd protests Thursday night.
DeWine said he anticipates more protests in the coming days in cities throughout the state.
Floyd was "non-responsive" for nearly 3 minutes before officer took knee off his neck, complaint says
The combined effect of George Floyd being restrained by the police, along with his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system, "likely contributed to his death," according to the criminal complaint for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
Floyd had underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, the complaint said, citing a preliminary autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total, and 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was unresponsive, the complaint said.
The complaint noted that police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a "prone position is inherently dangerous."
Floyd's autopsy also found "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."
The autopsy was included in the criminal complaint released by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in the arrest of Chauvin.
Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
Trump didn't say anything about Minneapolis during his afternoon news conference
President Trump didn't mention the protests happening in Minneapolis and across the US during his news conference at the White House this afternoon.
Instead, Trump announced that he's terminating US relations with the World Health Organization.
Trump did not take questions from reporters.
The news conference comes hours after Twitter flagged Trump's tweets about the protests– that suggested shooting looters — saying it violated the platform's rules.
Twitter affixed a warning label to tweets, marking the first time such action has been taken against the accounts. The tweet is now hidden by a notice from Twitter –– but is still viewable.
Attorney general says he is confident "justice will be served" in George Floyd death
In his first comments on the death of George Floyd, Attorney General William Barr said, “The video images of the incident that ended with death of Mr. Floyd, while in custody of Minneapolis police officers, were harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing.”
Barr noted that the state prosecutor has been conducting an investigation looking into whether criminal charges under state law are appropriate, according to a statement.
Barr noted that “on a separate and parallel” track, the Justice Department, including the FBI, “are conducting an independent investigation to determine whether any federal civil rights laws were violated. Both state and federal officers are working diligently and collaboratively to ensure that any available evidence relevant to these decisions is obtained as quickly as possible.”
Officials have said the Justice Department is conducting the investigation.
“This process is proceeding quickly. As is the typical practice, the state’s charging decisions will be made first. I am confident justice will be served,” Barr said.
Minneapolis mayor calls the charging of the former police officer an "essential first step"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the decision to charge former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is an "essential first step."
“We are a nation at a crossroad, and today’s decision from the county attorney is an essential first step on a longer road toward justice and healing our city,” he said in a statement Friday.
Frey went on to characterize what has happened in Minneapolis as "bigger than any one city and any single event."
"For our black community who have, for centuries, been forced to endure injustice in a world simply unwilling to correct or acknowledge it: I know that whatever hope you feel today is tempered with skepticism and a righteous outrage," Frey said.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman charged Chauvin with third degree murder and manslaughter earlier today.
State authorities arrest ex-officer who knelt on George Floyd in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chavin in Minneapolis, a statement said.
"At 11:44 a.m., agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on probable cause related to the May 25 death of George Floyd," the statement said.
"Agents took Mr. Chauvin into custody in Minneapolis," the statement said.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced today that Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
Hennepin county attorney: "This is by far the fastest we've ever charged a police officer"
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, speaking at a news conference, said today's charges against the former Minneapolis police officer, who was seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd's neck, "is by far the fastest we've ever charged a police officer."
This comes after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody.
The Hennepin County Attorney's office has reviewed witness accounts, video of the incident and other evidence that led to Chauvin's arrest, Freeman said.
They have not yet arrested or charged the other three officers involved but are continuing to investigate the evidence, Freeman said.
