George Floyd's brother calls for justice: "Arrest those officers so my family and the world can have closure"

George Floyd's brother Philonise said black Americans are "tired of seeing the same thing every day" when it comes to how people of color are treated in the US.

"My story will never change. Everybody's reacting off of pain. Black men dying every day. They're tired of seeing the same thing every day. Everyone wants justice. Justice for black people, black lives matter," Philonise Floyd told CNN tonight. "I want justice, and I'm not going to stop until I get the death penalty for those officers."

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 after pleading for help as a police officer used his knee on Floyd's neck to pin him — unarmed and handcuffed — to the ground in Minneapolis. His death sparked outrage and protests across the country, demonstrations that continued today.

Philonise Floyd said he has yet to sleep in four days due to his brother's death.

"Those officers they're at home sleeping. Nah, I can't stand for that. They need to be locked up tonight. I want justice. Arrest those officers so my family and the world can have closure," Philonise Floyd said.