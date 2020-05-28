The latest on the George Floyd case
George Floyd's brother calls for justice: "Arrest those officers so my family and the world can have closure"
George Floyd's brother Philonise said black Americans are "tired of seeing the same thing every day" when it comes to how people of color are treated in the US.
"My story will never change. Everybody's reacting off of pain. Black men dying every day. They're tired of seeing the same thing every day. Everyone wants justice. Justice for black people, black lives matter," Philonise Floyd told CNN tonight. "I want justice, and I'm not going to stop until I get the death penalty for those officers."
George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 after pleading for help as a police officer used his knee on Floyd's neck to pin him — unarmed and handcuffed — to the ground in Minneapolis. His death sparked outrage and protests across the country, demonstrations that continued today.
Philonise Floyd said he has yet to sleep in four days due to his brother's death.
"Those officers they're at home sleeping. Nah, I can't stand for that. They need to be locked up tonight. I want justice. Arrest those officers so my family and the world can have closure," Philonise Floyd said.
Columbus mayor asks "residents to remain peaceful" as protests erupt over Floyd's death
Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted about the protests taking place in Columbus this evening over the death of George Floyd.
“I understand why some residents are angry and taking to the streets. I have said many times that racism exists across the country, state and right here in Columbus. We are committed to addressing racism wherever we see it,” Ginther tweeted.
“I respect peaceful protests and ask residents to remain peaceful in their actions tonight and every night,” the mayor added.
County attorney says it is critical to review all evidence before charges are considered
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will need to review all evidence in the George Floyd death, including information that is not favorable to the case to "understand the full picture of what actually happened," an email from his office said clarifying statements made during the Thursday afternoon news conference.
The email was sent to clarify a statement made by Freeman when he misspoke during the news conference Thursday, his office told CNN over the phone.
Following the news conference, CNN spoke with Freeman who said he wants to understand the entire scene before making a charging decision.
Freeman clarified that he was not saying there is evidence suggesting the officer is not guilty but meant that he wants to ensure that whatever evidence is out there is incontrovertible and chargeable.
Fires break out at stores in St. Paul as protests continue
A TJ Maxx and Napa Auto Parts Store in St. Paul, Minneapolis, are reportedly on fire as protests continue in the city following the death of George Floyd.
“A Fire has been reported at TJ Maxx on the 1400 block of University Avenue,” the St. Paul Police Department tweeted. "Officers continue to be hit with rocks and bottles thrown by people who are also breaking into buildings, looting and destroying property.”
The police department also tweeted: "A large fire has broken out at the Napa Auto Parts Store at 1271 University Avenue West. Please avoid the area."
In another tweet, the police department wrote: "Please stay away from the Midway area, near Target on University Avenue. We continue to work to disperse the crowds, protect people and protect property. However, our officers continue to be assaulted and the area is not safe."
This comes after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard after protests and demonstrations erupted through the state and city of St. Paul.
Floyd's death sparked protests across the country after a video surfaced showing the 46-year-old black man handcuffed and on the ground saying, "I can't breathe," as a police officer holds him down with a knee on his neck.
Minneapolis mayor declares local emergency due to civil disturbance
Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a local emergency in Minneapolis due to civil disturbances in the city, according to a declaration issued by his office.
The declaration said the city has requested assistance from the state, including the authorization of the National Guard, to assist local authorities in "restoring safety and calm due to the civil disturbance" following the death of George Floyd.
The emergency will remain in place for 72 hours and provides the immediate use of emergency regulations.
All 4 officers involved in Floyd death have invoked their Fifth Amendment right
All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd have invoked their fifth amendment right against self incrimination, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told CNN following a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Freeman said he looking at the Freddie Gray case for guidance in the Floyd case and wants to have the full picture of the case before moving forward.
About the Gray case: Gray, 25, died after sustaining a neck injury while in police custody in April 2015. Gray's death became a symbol of the black community's mistrust of police and triggered days of protests and riots in Baltimore. The city became a focal point of the Black Lives Matter movement and the nationwide debate on excessive police force.
County Attorneys office investigating Floyd death "expeditiously"
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office is going to investigate the death of George Floyd "as expeditiously, as thoroughly as justice demands."
"Sometimes that takes a little time," Freeman said. "We have to do this right and that's what we'll do."
Freeman said the manager of the victims services division is in touch with the Floyd family and is keeping them updated on the case.
He did not announce any updates in the case during the news conference but did mention that his office has previously obtained a guilty verdict against a police officer for deadly use of force.
The county attorney’s office is receiving thousands of calls and social media messages from throughout the country daily, Freeman said.
Hennepin County attorney calls video "graphic and horrific and terrible"
Michael Freeman, the Hennepin County attorney, said he didn't want to discuss evidence in the investigation into George Floyd's death but called the video showing the incident "graphic and horrific and terrible."
During the news conference, a reporter told Freeman: "I think people will be hard-pressed to understand how you can't bring charges at least against the officer who had his knee on the neck."
Freeman responded: "It is a violation of my ethics to talk and evaluate evidence before we announce our charging decision. And I will not do that. I will say this, that video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that. But my job in the end is to prove he violated a criminal statute. And there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge. We need to wade through all of that evidence and come to a meaningful decision and we are doing that to the best of our ability."
Hennepin County attorney says he does "not condone" what happened to Floyd
Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman called the force used against George Floyd "excessive and wrong" at a news briefing Thursday afternoon.
"I assure you that if the person who had committed the act — and I do not condone or respect the act done by the police officer to Mr. Floyd — that was excessive and wrong. The question in my business is criminal. That's what I have to prove. There are cases you can quickly, easily evaluate," Freeman said.
Erica MacDonald, the US Attorney of the district of Minnesota, said her department is investigating if there was any federal and criminal violations.
"Police officers, by the nature of their job, have the authority to use a certain amount of force when they are executing their duties faithfully and honestly and in accordance with their policies. So a police officer, a law enforcement officer, has the ability to use the right amount of force, but not excessive force, not excessive force as defined by the law. That is what we are looking at with respect to any federal, criminal violation, is that use of excessive force," MacDonald said.