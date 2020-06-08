Trump doesn't support mayors reallocating police funding, White House says

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that President Trump does not agree with mayors attempting to reallocate funding for policing to other programs which could lead to less of a need for police.
“Let’s see here. The Mayor of L.A. wants to defund police, take money away from police. Mayor DeBlasio wants to take money away from the police,” McEnany said during a White House press briefing. “That means cutting of police. That means reducing police departments. That means defunding police departments, if not getting rid of them entirely. No, he does not agree with that and the rest of America does not agree with that,” she said.
Some background: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said on Sunday that the city will move some of its funding from the New York Police Department to youth and social services.
His announcement comes as discussions grow around the country about defunding police forces, with some activists calling on city officials to invest more of the city's budget in communities, especially marginalized ones where much of the policing occurs.
"These will be the first of many steps my Administration will take over the next 18 months to rebuild a fairer City that profoundly addresses injustice and disparity," de Blasio said in a statement.