Left to right: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tuo Thao (Hennepin County Sheriff's office)

The three former police officers who helped Derek Chauvin restrain George Floyd on a Minneapolis street in May 2020 are set to stand trial in a federal courtroom today for violating his civil rights.

Opening statements are set for 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. local).

Here are key things to know:

The charges: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are charged with deprivation of rights under color of law for allegedly failing to give Floyd medical aid on May 25, 2020, the indictment states. Thao and Kueng are also charged with failing to intervene in Chauvin's use of unreasonable force as he kneeled on Floyd's neck and back for over nine minutes.

Kueng, Lane and Thao have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, while Chauvin admitted guilt in December as part of a plea deal. Chauvin was also convicted last year on Minnesota state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury: A jury of five men and seven women was selected for the case on Thursday in federal court in St. Paul, Minnesota.

How we got here: The trial comes about 20 months after Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was handcuffed and pressed to the pavement on his stomach. Harrowing video taken by a bystander shows Floyd as he gasped for air, pleaded with the officers, "I can't breathe," and called for his mother.

The officers called for medical services but did not render aid to Floyd, who fell unconscious and stopped breathing. He remained in the same position until paramedics arrived and lifted his limp body into an ambulance, and he was declared dead later that night.

The video of his final moments sparked widespread protests and fiery unrest in a societal movement against police brutality and racial injustice. Less than two years later, the killing remains particularly difficult for Floyd's family to continue reliving.

"This trial will be another painful experience for the Floyd family, who must once more relive his grueling death in excruciating detail," Floyd family attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms said in a statement. "On behalf of the legal team and the family, we trust and expect that an impartial jury representative of the community will be seated to do this important work."

The federal case is separate from the state charges for Floyd's death. Kueng, Lane and Thao have pleaded not guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting, and that trial is tentatively set for June.

Read more about the trial here.