Live Updates

Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:55 p.m. ET, October 12, 2021
1 min ago

Petito's body was left in the wilderness for 3-4 weeks, coroner says

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said there are many details about the condition of Gabby Petito's body he cannot yet reveal due to local rules.

Blue, however, did say that the body had been left in the wilderness for three to four weeks before it was discovered and examined.

"All I can really comment on is that is that her body was outside in the wilderness for three to four weeks," said Blue, when asked by a reporter at a news conference today if he could describe any impact on the body from the natural surroundings.

Blue declined to say whether the body had bruising, or whether the body had been buried or left above ground.

He said that Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death.

6 min ago

Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue just announced at a news conference.

Officials previously announced her death was a homicide in preliminary findings.

The coroner said that the body had been in the wilderness for three to four weeks before it had been discovered.

Blue explained that it took a month to reach a final autopsy because officials were very "exacting" in their examination of the details.

He noted that they were also waiting for other specialists to arrive to help with this investigation and for toxicology to be returned.

"It was just a matter of making sure we had everything right," he told reporters.

The news conference is ongoing.

33 min ago

Where things stand in the search for Brian Laundrie

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Gabby Petito's disappearance and death have sparked many questions and stoked national attention, and on Tuesday a piece of the mystery could be revealed as authorities are scheduled to provide an update on her final autopsy report.

Petito had spent the summer traveling the Western US with her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, and documenting their adventures on social media. But when Laundrie returned to the Florida home they shared with his parents in their van, Petito wasn't with him.

The mystery has deepened given the disappearance of Laundrie, who went for a hike in a local Florida nature reserve shortly after Petito was reported missing, according to his parents.

Before he disappeared, police in North Port were surveilling Laundrie as best they legally could, a police spokesperson told CNN's Randi Kaye.

Investigators said Laundrie's parents told them on Sept. 17 that he had left home days earlier and was headed to the nearby Carlton Reserve — sparking a search of the nature reserve's 25,000 acres. Initially, his parents said he left on Sept. 14, but last week, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said, "We now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13."

When he left, he didn't take his cell phone and wallet with him, and his parents were concerned he might hurt himself, a source close to Laundrie's family told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

At the time, Laundrie was not wanted in connection with a crime, but North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Laundrie had an "enormous amount of pressure" on him to provide answers in Petito's disappearance.

The FBI searched the Laundrie home on Sept. 20, removing a number of items and towing away a Ford Mustang convertible.

Where things stand now in the search: Attention then turned toward the Carlton nature preserve, where authorities combed through swampland filled with snakes and alligators, utilizing drones, dive teams and bloodhounds.

After more than a week of searching for Laundrie, the FBI went back to his parents, asking for personal items of his to assist with DNA matching. They provided what they could, Bertolino, the Laundries' lawyer, told multiple news outlets.

Laundrie's father has participated in a search of the nature reserve for him, but he has no plans to assist in police searches, and the couple will not take a polygraph test, Bertolino said.

47 min ago

What we know about Petito's final days

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

From the posts on social media, Gabby Petito's final days looked idyllic. But after she was reported missing, accounts surfaced of rising conflict between the couple.

Petito called her mom regularly, and those conversations appeared to reveal there was "more and more tension" in Petito's relationship, according to a police affidavit for a search warrant of an external hard drive found in the couple's van.

On Aug. 27, an "odd text" from Petito worried her mother that something was wrong, according to a search warrant.

"Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls," the message read, according to the affidavit. Stan was a reference to Petito's grandfather, who her mother said Petito never referred to that way, according to the affidavit.

Along their travels, the couple was stopped by police after a 911 caller told dispatchers Aug. 12 he saw a man hitting a woman, according to audio provided by the Grand County Sheriff's Office in Moab, Utah.

"We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the caller said. "Then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off."

CNN obtained dispatch audio recordings from the Grand County Sheriff's office last month that shed more light on what Moab police were told about "some sort of altercation."

And on Aug. 27, a witness described a "commotion" as they were leaving the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming.

Petito was in tears, and Laundrie was visibly angry, going in and out of the restaurant several times, showing anger toward the staff around the hostess stand, witness Nina Angelo said. The couple's waitress was also visibly shaken by the incident, said Angelo, who told CNN she did not see any violence or physical altercation between Petito and Laundrie.

A manager at Merry Piglets, who declined to give her name, did see "an incident" at the restaurant and called the FBI, she told CNN. The manager declined to describe what happened and said the restaurant did not have surveillance video of the incident.

59 min ago

Coroner will announce ruling on Gabby Petito's autopsy today

From CNN's Kari Pricher and Jenn Selva

The ruling on Gabby Petito’s autopsy will be announced during a news conference this afternoon, according to a news release from the Teton County Coroner’s office.

Dr. Brent Blue will announce the results at 12:30 p.m. MT (2:30 p.m. ET), and a brief question-and-answer session will follow, the release said.

According to the FBI, Blue had previously ruled the manner of death a homicide in his preliminary findings. 

The cause of death remained pending further autopsy results.   