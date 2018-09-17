Carolinas flood after FlorenceBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
More than half a million customers without power
More than 500,000 customers across North and South Carolina are without power this morning.
- 488,551 power outages statewide in North Carolina
- 16,385 power outages statewide in South Carolina
- 504,936 total customers without power in both states
But keep in mind: These numbers reflect the customers without power, not people. A lot of those customers might have multiple people in their households, meaning the number of people without power could be even higher.
More than 500 price-gouging complaints in North Carolina
From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Hollie Silverman
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office received more than 500 complaints relating to price gouging.
State law says businesses aren't allowed to spike prices during any natural disaster for necessary items like food, water and hotel rooms.
Those most common reports of price gouging during Hurricane Florence has been on gas and water. The attorney general says his office has also received reports of hotels over-charging evacuees.
Businesses that charge too much may have to refund customers and pay up to $5,000 for every violation.
To report potential price gouging in North Carolina: call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at www.ncdoj.gov.
Catch up: How Florence impacted the Carolinas over the weekend
Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane Friday morning.
It crawled across North and South Carolina (for much of the weekend the storm moved about as fast as you can walk) over the weekend, dumping rain and causing flooding across the states.
At least 18 people were killed in the storm.
Flooding has trapped hundreds. More than 900 water rescues have been reported in North Carolina alone, the governor's office said — but many more people need help.
The volunteer United Cajun Navy rescue group says it was helping in Leland, where about 200 people have made calls for help, after it made numerous rescues in Wilmington.
It's still raining in the Carolinas. Here's what you need to know today.
From CNN's Holly Yan, Cassie Spodak and Jason Hanna
Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but it's still wreaking havoc on the Carolina coast. Here's what you need to know about the storm today:
- Hundreds are trapped in flood waters after Florence made parts of North and South Carolina impassable — and authorities say the worst flooding is yet to come.
- The tropical depression will keep dumping rain over parts of North Carolina for the next few days, with numerous rivers expected to crest at major flood stage.
- Flooding already is so bad in North Carolina that the state transportation department is telling people not to travel in the state. Numerous highways, including sections of I-95 and I-40, are closed, and road flooding has virtually cut off the coastal city of Wilmington.
- More than 900 water rescues have been reported in North Carolina alone, the governor's office said — but many more people need help.
- So how much rain are we talking about? By the storm's end, up to 40 inches will fall in southeastern North Carolina and the northeastern tip of South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said. Up to 6 more inches of rain could fall in parts of North Carolina and Virginia from Sunday evening to Tuesday evening, forecasters said.