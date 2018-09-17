North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office received more than 500 complaints relating to price gouging.

State law says businesses aren't allowed to spike prices during any natural disaster for necessary items like food, water and hotel rooms.

Those most common reports of price gouging during Hurricane Florence has been on gas and water. The attorney general says his office has also received reports of hotels over-charging evacuees.

Businesses that charge too much may have to refund customers and pay up to $5,000 for every violation.

To report potential price gouging in North Carolina: call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at www.ncdoj.gov.