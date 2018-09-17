Carolinas flood after FlorenceBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Eric Levenson, CNN
Florence's wrath on North Carolina, by the numbers
From CNN's Amanda Watts
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper laid out some of the stark impact Florence has had on the Tar Heel state:
- 16 rivers are at major flood level.
- 26 people in North Carolina died due to the storm.
- 1,200 roads are closed.
- 343,000 customers remain without power.
- 2,200 people and 578 animals were rescued.
- A quarter of the crops in the fields suffered damage.
- 10,000 people remain in shelters.
The Coast Guard released its own set of numbers showing its response to the storm:
- The Coast Guard has rescued 426 people and 234 pets since Hurricane Florence began.
- There are 26 shallow-water response boat teams deployed to North Carolina comprised of 116 people.
- There are 191 Coast Guard members assigned to the North Carolina Incident Command Post in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
Barrier island residents can check on their homes with these satellite images
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
If you evacuated from some of North Carolina's barrier islands, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's satellite imagery can help you check in on your home.
NOAA released aerial photos, taken after Hurricane Florence made landfall, of some of the islands. You can zoom in and check out the damage, even if you're far away from home.
You can access the images here.
President Trump to visit Carolinas on Wednesday
From CNN's Elizabeth Landers and Jim Acosta
President Trump will travel Wednesday to areas impacted by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina, sources tell CNN.
Trump is expected to visit Myrtle Beach while in South Carolina. It is not yet clear where in North Carolina Trump is expected visit.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are expected to fly on Air Force One with Trump.
South Carolina governor: The water has not crested yet
From CNN's Amanda Watts
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster warned residents that the hurricane was over but that the flooding threat was not yet done.
“We’ve had two threats. One is the hurricane with the wind and the water and the surge, and that part is over," he said. "But the second part which has been predicted with great certainty is the flooding, and we know it’s coming."
"It’s all not here yet, it appears. They are having record flooding in North Carolina, Wilmington I believe is cut-off and other places, and we’ve not experienced that,” McMaster said.
The governor took an aerial tour over flooded Cheraw, South Carolina.
“Sure enough, it reminded me of earlier floods where you get down close to the forest and you see water, water everywhere. In some places, you could hardly tell where the river was, cause the water was everywhere,” he said.
Along the coast, the winds and rain are gone, but in the northern part of the state they are having major flooding, McMaster said. He said they are shifting all their resources and attention to river flooding.
Four dams breached in the Carolinas
From CNN's Gregory Wallace
Four dams have breached in North and South Carolina, FEMA said Tuesday morning.
In South Carolina, the three breached are...
- Spring Lake in Darlington County
- Chatham Lake in Chesterfield County
- Lake Darpo in Darlington County.
CNN reported the Lilesville dam in North Carolina breached on Monday evening, forcing evacuations of homes along Highway 145.
FEMA said assessments are ongoing at other "high-hazard dams."
The Cape Fear River in North Carolina is still rising
Normally, the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina, floods when it reaches 35 feet.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the river reached 59.57 feet. And it's still rising.
The river, already in major flood stage, is forecast to rise to 61.5 feet later today before it recedes over the coming few days.
Want visual evidence? Check out the rising waters in this composite image from Fayetteville Police:
There have been 2,600 swift-water rescues in North Carolina (so far)
There have been least 2,600 swift-water rescues in North Carolina as of yesterday just after noon, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reports. About 300 animals have also been rescued.
These rescues don’t include any that were conducted by volunteer groups or individuals helping others.
Hurricane survivors face the biggest question: What now?
From CNN's AJ Willingham:
CNN spoke to Ron Magill, who survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and Colette Bennett, who lived in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, about life rebuilding from a devastating hurricane.
They answered six major questions hurricane survivors face:
- Where will I live?
- Do I even want to stay here?
- How am I going to fix everything that's broken?
- How am I going to pay for this?
- Where will my kids go to school?
- When will I be done rebuilding?
- Will things ever be the same?
This is not a river. It's a highway.
From CNN's Paul Murphy:
This drone video from the North Carolina Division of Aviation shows how flooding from Florence has transformed I-40 from a highway into a waterway.
The footage, taken near mile marker 387 in Pender County, "illustrates our message that travel towards this area is impassable and unsafe," the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
Check out the footage: