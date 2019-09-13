Felicity Huffman to be sentenced in college admissions scandal
Huffman breaks down in court: "I am deeply ashamed of what I have done"
Felicity Huffman broke down before the judge this afternoon while sharing a story about driving her daughter to a testing center.
“I thought to myself turn around. Just turnaround," she said.
Huffman then broke down, “and to my eternal shame, I didn’t.”
She described the conversation she had with her daughter when the scheme was revealed. Huffman said her daughter asked, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?”
Huffman said she was frightened and called herself “stupid.”
“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman told the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'no.'”
“I take full responsibility," Huffman continued. “I will accept whatever punishment you give me.”
Huffman addresses judge: "I am sorry to you"
Actress Felicity Huffman stood before the judge this afternoon in Boston and read from a paper, saying, “I am sorry to you.”
She went on to apologize to her daughters and her husband, actor William H. Macy.
Huffman's attorney: "She knew what she did was wrong"
Felicity Huffman's attorney Martin Murphy called his client a good, kind and decent person during sentencing this afternoon.
Murphy addressed the judge during sentencing, saying Huffman "knew what she did was wrong."
He added that Huffman was able to revisit her moral compass and come to a different conclusion.
“She was able to say no the second time," Murphy said.
US attorney on Huffman: "There is no excuse for what she did"
During the sentencing this afternoon, Assistant US Attorney Eric Rosen suggested Felicity Huffman should go to jail for one month saying, "there is no excuse for what she did.”
Citing a letter Huffman sent to the judge roughly a week ago, Rosen said, “With all due respect to the defendant, welcome to parenthood.”
"Most parents have the moral compass and integrity not to step over the line. The defendant did not," Rosen said.
Rosen argued that probation is not an appropriate punishment for Huffman. Her attorneys are asking for a sentence of one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.
“A message must be sent and imprisonment is the only way to send that message," Rosen said.
He continued: “She did this once and she planned on doing this again.”
Why William H. Macy, Huffman's husband, hasn't been charged
Felicity Huffman's husband William H. Macy Macy has not been charged in connection with the college cheating scandal because it's unclear if he was aware of his wife's alleged activities.
Back in 2004, the "Shameless" star spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about his willingness to utilize nepotism in order to help his and Huffman's two daughters get ahead in the industry.
"One can help your children in this business, and the nepotism works, and I have no problems with it," he said. "If I can give them a leg up, I absolutely would. It's a great way to make a living. It really is."
And in an interview with Men's Journal published last month, Macy said the best advice he had ever received was, "Never lie."
"It's the cheapest way to go," he said. "Lies cost you a lot, and they're never worth what they cost."
Felicity Huffman's sentencing begins
Sentencing proceedings for actress Felicity Huffman are underway in Boston.
Huffman has roughly 13 loved ones with her in the courtroom today. Huffman’s longtime friends made the trip to Boston to show support and she has sisters and brothers with her as well.
Her husband William H. Macy is sitting in the first-row center aisle with other loved ones. US Attorney Andrew Lelling is also in the center aisle next to Macy.
What we know about the CEO behind the college admissions cheating scam
William Rick Singer and his company The Key allegedly helped wealthy students score better on the ACTs or SATs by helping them cheat on the exams.
Singer is also accused of bribing college coaches and athletic officials to say a prospective student should be accepted because the student was a recruit for their sports team. But Singer and the coaches knew that the student was not a competitive player, and that his or her athletic profile was fake, an indictment said.
During his hearing at a Boston federal court in March, Singer pleaded guilty to four charges and admitted the allegations were true.
"All of these things, and many more things, I did," Singer said. "I created a side door that would guarantee families would get in."
Singer was paid about $25 million by parents to help their children get into colleges, said Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts. Two high-profile parents accused of working with Singer are actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.
Some other background on Singer:
- Singer, 58, is the "CEO and Master Coach of the world's largest private Life Coaching and College Counseling Company, The Key," the company's website says.
- Over the past 20 years, Singer and his team helped more than 90,000 adults and also guided high school and college students seeking undergraduate or graduate degrees, The Key said.
- Singer also co-founded a profitable online high school, the website said.
- Singer wrote the 2014 book "Getting In" about "gaining admission to the college of your choice." The book stressed the importance of applicants developing a strong "personal brand."
Huffman arrives to court for her sentencing
Actress Felicity Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, arrived moments ago to federal court in Boston for her sentencing.
The couple held hands as they headed into court.
Her possible sentence: Prosecutors have suggested one month in prison and a $20,000 fine. Her lawyers are asking for a sentence of one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.
Eva Longoria lends her support to Felicity Huffman
In her letter of support, actress Eva Longoria said she saw Felicity Huffman "every day, of every week for nearly 15 hours a day," during their time together on the show "Desperate Housewives."
She described the actress as a "good friend."
"When I began the TV show, I was very new to the business and industry as a whole," Longoria said. "Felicity was the first one to take me under her wing. From the first table read of the script, she noticed me sitting alone, scared and unsure of where to go and what to do. Her gentle character and kind heart immediately opened up to me."
The actress explained how "one of the most significant examples of Felicity's kindness" came when Huffman helped her with contract negotiations during the show.
"I was the lowest paid actor on the show, by far," Longoria wrote. "Felicity and the other ladies were making much more than I was because I was the most inexperienced."