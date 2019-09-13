Felicity Huffman broke down before the judge this afternoon while sharing a story about driving her daughter to a testing center.

“I thought to myself turn around. Just turnaround," she said.

Huffman then broke down, “and to my eternal shame, I didn’t.”

She described the conversation she had with her daughter when the scheme was revealed. Huffman said her daughter asked, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?”

Huffman said she was frightened and called herself “stupid.”

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman told the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'no.'”

“I take full responsibility," Huffman continued. “I will accept whatever punishment you give me.”