Felicity Huffman to be sentenced in college admissions scandal
What we know about the CEO behind the college admissions cheating scam
William Rick Singer and his company The Key allegedly helped wealthy students score better on the ACTs or SATs by helping them cheat on the exams.
Singer is also accused of bribing college coaches and athletic officials to say a prospective student should be accepted because the student was a recruit for their sports team. But Singer and the coaches knew that the student was not a competitive player, and that his or her athletic profile was fake, an indictment said.
During his hearing at a Boston federal court in March, Singer pleaded guilty to four charges and admitted the allegations were true.
"All of these things, and many more things, I did," Singer said. "I created a side door that would guarantee families would get in."
Singer was paid about $25 million by parents to help their children get into colleges, said Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts. Two high-profile parents accused of working with Singer are actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.
Some other background on Singer:
- Singer, 58, is the "CEO and Master Coach of the world's largest private Life Coaching and College Counseling Company, The Key," the company's website says.
- Over the past 20 years, Singer and his team helped more than 90,000 adults and also guided high school and college students seeking undergraduate or graduate degrees, The Key said.
- Singer also co-founded a profitable online high school, the website said.
- Singer wrote the 2014 book "Getting In" about "gaining admission to the college of your choice." The book stressed the importance of applicants developing a strong "personal brand."
Huffman arrives to court for her sentencing
Actress Felicity Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, arrived moments ago to federal court in Boston for her sentencing.
The couple held hands as they headed into court.
Her possible sentence: Prosecutors have suggested one month in prison and a $20,000 fine. Her lawyers are asking for a sentence of one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.
Eva Longoria lends her support to Felicity Huffman
In her letter of support, actress Eva Longoria said she saw Felicity Huffman "every day, of every week for nearly 15 hours a day," during their time together on the show "Desperate Housewives."
She described the actress as a "good friend."
"When I began the TV show, I was very new to the business and industry as a whole," Longoria said. "Felicity was the first one to take me under her wing. From the first table read of the script, she noticed me sitting alone, scared and unsure of where to go and what to do. Her gentle character and kind heart immediately opened up to me."
The actress explained how "one of the most significant examples of Felicity's kindness" came when Huffman helped her with contract negotiations during the show.
"I was the lowest paid actor on the show, by far," Longoria wrote. "Felicity and the other ladies were making much more than I was because I was the most inexperienced."
Felicity Huffman feels "utter shame" for her role in the college cheating scandal
In an attorney filing last week, Felicity Huffman submitted a letter to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to "shed light on how I finally got to the day when I said 'Yes' to this scheme," the letter said.
In the three-page letter, Huffman details early struggles with her daughter's medical issues and learning disabilities.
Read some excerpts from the letter below:
- "I don't write this letter to you in any way to justify my wrongdoing, my guilt or to avoid conscious acceptance of the consequences."
- "In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot."
- "I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair. I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family."
- "The factual story is that I didn't go shopping for a college counselor to find out how to rig a SAT score. I didn't even know such a scheme existed."
Here's what you need to know about the college cheating scandal
Felicity Huffman will be the first parent sentenced for the college admissions scandal known as "Operation Varsity Blues."
More than 50 people — parents, coaches, test administrator and conspirators — were charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors claim mastermind William "Rick" Singer either facilitated cheating on standardized tests or bribed college coaches to give students an advantage in the admissions process.
The parties: Of those charged, more than 30 are parents accused of conspiring with Singer. More than a dozen of those parents, including Huffman, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud. Fellow actress Lori Loughlin was also among the most high-profile parents to be caught up in the admissions scandal.
The sentences: So far, only one person has been sentenced: Former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, who served no jail time.
About Huffman: She has written that before she paid $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT test, she worked with Singer's college counseling and preparation business legitimately for a year to try to improve her eldest daughter's math SAT scores.
But the scores didn't improve, and Singer warned her that none of the colleges her daughter was interested in would consider her auditions to their acting programs, Huffman wrote to the judge.
Huffman wrote that Singer eventually offered to have a proctor boost the daughter's scores after she took the test, without the daughter ever knowing. Huffman struggled with the offer for weeks before relenting, she wrote.