Lori Loughlin, William Singer and Felicity Huffman

William Rick Singer and his company The Key allegedly helped wealthy students score better on the ACTs or SATs by helping them cheat on the exams.

Singer is also accused of bribing college coaches and athletic officials to say a prospective student should be accepted because the student was a recruit for their sports team. But Singer and the coaches knew that the student was not a competitive player, and that his or her athletic profile was fake, an indictment said.

During his hearing at a Boston federal court in March, Singer pleaded guilty to four charges and admitted the allegations were true.

"All of these things, and many more things, I did," Singer said. "I created a side door that would guarantee families would get in."

Singer was paid about $25 million by parents to help their children get into colleges, said Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts. Two high-profile parents accused of working with Singer are actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

