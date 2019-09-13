Felicity Huffman to be sentenced in college admissions scandal
Huffman arrives to court for her sentencing
Actress Felicity Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, arrived moments ago to federal court in Boston for her sentencing.
The couple held hands as they headed into court.
Her possible sentence: Prosecutors have suggested one month in prison and a $20,000 fine. Her lawyers are asking for a sentence of one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.
Eva Longoria lends her support to Felicity Huffman
In her letter of support, actress Eva Longoria said she saw Felicity Huffman "every day, of every week for nearly 15 hours a day," during their time together on the show "Desperate Housewives."
She described the actress as a "good friend."
"When I began the TV show, I was very new to the business and industry as a whole," Longoria said. "Felicity was the first one to take me under her wing. From the first table read of the script, she noticed me sitting alone, scared and unsure of where to go and what to do. Her gentle character and kind heart immediately opened up to me."
The actress explained how "one of the most significant examples of Felicity's kindness" came when Huffman helped her with contract negotiations during the show.
"I was the lowest paid actor on the show, by far," Longoria wrote. "Felicity and the other ladies were making much more than I was because I was the most inexperienced."
Felicity Huffman feels "utter shame" for her role in the college cheating scandal
In an attorney filing last week, Felicity Huffman submitted a letter to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to "shed light on how I finally got to the day when I said 'Yes' to this scheme," the letter said.
In the three-page letter, Huffman details early struggles with her daughter's medical issues and learning disabilities.
Read some excerpts from the letter below:
- "I don't write this letter to you in any way to justify my wrongdoing, my guilt or to avoid conscious acceptance of the consequences."
- "In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot."
- "I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair. I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family."
- "The factual story is that I didn't go shopping for a college counselor to find out how to rig a SAT score. I didn't even know such a scheme existed."
Here's what you need to know about the college cheating scandal
Felicity Huffman will be the first parent sentenced for the college admissions scandal known as "Operation Varsity Blues."
More than 50 people — parents, coaches, test administrator and conspirators — were charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors claim mastermind William "Rick" Singer either facilitated cheating on standardized tests or bribed college coaches to give students an advantage in the admissions process.
The parties: Of those charged, more than 30 are parents accused of conspiring with Singer. More than a dozen of those parents, including Huffman, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud. Fellow actress Lori Loughlin was also among the most high-profile parents to be caught up in the admissions scandal.
The sentences: So far, only one person has been sentenced: Former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, who served no jail time.
About Huffman: She has written that before she paid $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT test, she worked with Singer's college counseling and preparation business legitimately for a year to try to improve her eldest daughter's math SAT scores.
But the scores didn't improve, and Singer warned her that none of the colleges her daughter was interested in would consider her auditions to their acting programs, Huffman wrote to the judge.
Huffman wrote that Singer eventually offered to have a proctor boost the daughter's scores after she took the test, without the daughter ever knowing. Huffman struggled with the offer for weeks before relenting, she wrote.