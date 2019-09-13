Felicity Huffman sentenced to prison
Huffman must report to prison on Oct. 25
Felicity Huffman must report to prison on Oct. 25 to serve her 14-day sentence handed down today in federal court.
Where she goes is ultimately up to the Bureau of Prisons and has not been announced.
Huffman’s attorney said in court today that he has requested a facility near Huffman's California home.
Judge tells Huffman: "You can rebuild your life after this. You’ve paid your dues"
Federal court Judge Indira Talwani said she thinks Felicity Huffman's punishment is "the right sentence here."
She also spoke directly to Huffman, saying, “I think you take your sentence and you move forward."
"You can rebuild your life after this. You’ve paid your dues," the judge added.
Huffman must report to the Bureau of Prisons in six weeks.
Huffman also received a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year supervised release, federal court Judge Indira Talwani said today in Boston.
Before announcing the sentencing, Talwani said Huffman knew what she did was wrong, saying, “She knew it was a fraud it was not an impulsive act.”
"Trying to be a good mother doesn’t excuse this," the judge said.
Huffman stood before the judge in Boston and at one point read from a paper, saying, “I am sorry to you.”
She went on to apologize to her daughters and her husband, actor William H. Macy.
“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman told the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'no.'”
Felicity Huffman broke down before the judge this afternoon while sharing a story about driving her daughter to a testing center.
“I thought to myself turn around. Just turnaround," she said.
Huffman then broke down, “and to my eternal shame, I didn’t.”
She described the conversation she had with her daughter when the scheme was revealed. Huffman said her daughter asked, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?”
Huffman said she was frightened and called herself “stupid.”
“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman told the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'no.'”
“I take full responsibility," Huffman continued. “I will accept whatever punishment you give me.”
Huffman's attorney: "She knew what she did was wrong"
Felicity Huffman's attorney Martin Murphy called his client a good, kind and decent person during sentencing this afternoon.
Murphy addressed the judge during sentencing, saying Huffman "knew what she did was wrong."
He added that Huffman was able to revisit her moral compass and come to a different conclusion.
“She was able to say no the second time," Murphy said.
US attorney on Huffman: "There is no excuse for what she did"
During the sentencing this afternoon, Assistant US Attorney Eric Rosen suggested Felicity Huffman should go to jail for one month saying, "there is no excuse for what she did.”
Citing a letter Huffman sent to the judge roughly a week ago, Rosen said, “With all due respect to the defendant, welcome to parenthood.”
"Most parents have the moral compass and integrity not to step over the line. The defendant did not," Rosen said.
Rosen argued that probation is not an appropriate punishment for Huffman. Her attorneys are asking for a sentence of one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.
“A message must be sent and imprisonment is the only way to send that message," Rosen said.
He continued: “She did this once and she planned on doing this again.”
Why William H. Macy, Huffman's husband, hasn't been charged
Felicity Huffman's husband William H. Macy Macy has not been charged in connection with the college cheating scandal because it's unclear if he was aware of his wife's alleged activities.
Back in 2004, the "Shameless" star spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about his willingness to utilize nepotism in order to help his and Huffman's two daughters get ahead in the industry.
"One can help your children in this business, and the nepotism works, and I have no problems with it," he said. "If I can give them a leg up, I absolutely would. It's a great way to make a living. It really is."
And in an interview with Men's Journal published last month, Macy said the best advice he had ever received was, "Never lie."
"It's the cheapest way to go," he said. "Lies cost you a lot, and they're never worth what they cost."
Felicity Huffman's sentencing begins
Sentencing proceedings for actress Felicity Huffman are underway in Boston.
Huffman has roughly 13 loved ones with her in the courtroom today. Huffman’s longtime friends made the trip to Boston to show support and she has sisters and brothers with her as well.
Her husband William H. Macy is sitting in the first-row center aisle with other loved ones. US Attorney Andrew Lelling is also in the center aisle next to Macy.