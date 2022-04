New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority said it will be keeping its mask mandate on public transportation.

Additionally, Portland's TriMet, Seattle's King County Metro and the Chicago Transit Authority said they will keep their masking policies for now.

NJ Transit on Monday night said it would be keeping its mask mandate, but reversed course on Tuesday morning.

Straphangers and employees on the Washington, DC, Metro system will no longer be required to wear masks, the transit agency said in a statement.

In Atlanta, city transit system MARTA will no longer require riders or employees to wear masks. SEPTA in Philadelphia and CapMetro in Austin, Texas, also announced they would lift their masking requirements but noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends passengers wear masks.

Amtrak is also dropping its mask mandate.

CNN's David Shortell contributed reporting to this post.