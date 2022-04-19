Masks are now optional on these airlines

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods, airlines are starting to act.

Several US airlines announced Monday that masks are now optional on their aircraft — Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Spirit and JetBlue.

Delta Air Lines said it is making masks optional, and warned travelers they "may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated."

United Airlines said in a statement that "masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's mask requirements) or at U.S. airports."

Alaska Airlines similarly said face masks are now optional and asked for passengers to be considerate.

"While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings," the airline posted on its website. "Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option."

