US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department has filed a motion requesting the search warrant and property receipt for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property be unsealed. Trump and his legal team now have until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to respond.

The news comes days after the FBI executed the search warrant as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, some classified. Garland's remarks on Thursday follow days of silence from the Justice Department with regard to the search, as is the department’s normal practice for ongoing investigations.

Some background on the investigation: The Justice Department inquiry is about documents that Trump removed from the White House as his term was ending in January 2021. Earlier this year, officials from the National Archives and Records Administration, known as NARA, recovered 15 boxes of presidential documents from Mar-a-Lago. Investigators subpoenaed NARA for access to the classified documents retrieved from the property in May 2022 and visited Trump's attorneys in June when they asked them to secure the room where the documents were. The search on Monday was an escalation of the investigation.

Here's what else you need to know: