Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting on May 15 in Farmington, New Mexico. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Three people were killed and six others were hurt in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday, according to police.

Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, the Farmington Police Department said on Facebook.

The shooter and victims in New Mexico have not been publicly identified. Police are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Two officers were shot. One New Mexico State Police officer drove himself to a medical facility and was still hospitalized as of Monday night, the chief said. Another Farmington officer was wounded and released from a hospital.

Farmington’s San Juan Regional Medical Center received seven patients, spokesperson Laura Werbner told CNN. She declined to comment on their conditions.

In an update, police said they don't believe there is a second suspect.