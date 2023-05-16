US
The latest on mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico

By Elise Hammond and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 3:29 PM ET, Tue May 16, 2023
3 min ago

3 civilians dead and 2 officers wounded in New Mexico shooting

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting on May 15 in Farmington, New Mexico. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

Three people were killed and six others were hurt in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday, according to police.

Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, the Farmington Police Department said on Facebook.

The shooter and victims in New Mexico have not been publicly identified. Police are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Two officers were shot. One New Mexico State Police officer drove himself to a medical facility and was still hospitalized as of Monday night, the chief said. Another Farmington officer was wounded and released from a hospital.

Farmington’s San Juan Regional Medical Center received seven patients, spokesperson Laura Werbner told CNN. She declined to comment on their conditions.

In an update, police said they don't believe there is a second suspect.

11 min ago

Teenage gunman appeared to shoot people at random, authorities say

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Amy Simonson

The teenage gunman who killed three people and wounded six others in New Mexico appeared to target victims at random as he roamed a neighborhood, using at least three guns – including an AR-15-style rifle – to fire at homes, cars and other targets before police shot him dead, authorities said.

The attack leaves yet another American community “reeling in anguish and disbelief,” Farmington’s mayor said.

“There were no schools, no churches, no individuals targeted,” Police Chief Steve Hebbe said, adding the shooter appeared to fire at what “entered his head.”

Investigators are still piecing together how the attack unfolded over a “wide and complex scene” that spans more than a quarter of a mile, Hebbe said in a video statement.

The shooter strode through the neighborhood in this commercial hub near the Southwest’s Four Corners and “randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at,” including houses and cars, before police arrived and fatally shot him, he said Monday night.

In his arsenal was an AR-15-style rifle – a weapon of choice among US mass shooters in recent, high-profile massacres, including the 2012 Sandy Hook school attack and a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, nearly a year ago that left 19 children and two teachers dead.