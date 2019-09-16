Deadly explosion in Maine
Firefighter killed in explosion, governor says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills said a firefighter died in the Farmington explosion this morning.
"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured," she tweeted.
She said she's monitoring the situation and urged residents to avoid the area.
There's "insulation falling from the sky like a gentle snow" at the scene
Jacob Gage, who lives in Farmington, was in bed with his daughter when the explosion went off, he told CNN.
“The building shook with a thunderous boom and we lost power," he said. “At first I thought someone had driven into the building so I went outside to look and didn’t see or hear any signs of what it could have been.”
He said he called his mom, since his stepfather is a firefighter and an employee of the town of Farmington.
“My stepdad was first on scene after the explosion," he told CNN. “The scene was very ominous. There was still insulation falling from the sky like a gentle snow and first responders were running around trying to administer first aid ... ."
Here's what it looked like:
Where the explosion happened
A building exploded this morning in Farmington, Maine.
The town is about 35 miles northwest of Maine's capital, Augusta, and about 75 miles north of Portland.
This is what the aftermath of the Maine explosion looks like
Jacob Gage took several photos after the explosion in Farmington, Maine.
"Unbelievable," he wrote on Facebook. "Praying for all involved."
Here's a look at the scene:
Several people injured in Maine building explosion
Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the Leap facility in Farmington, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Maine.
Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the facility when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said.
The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET.
The spokeswoman did not want to be identified by name.