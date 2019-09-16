US
By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:37 a.m. ET, September 16, 2019
12 min ago

There's "insulation falling from the sky like a gentle snow" at the scene

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore

Jacob Gage
Jacob Gage

Jacob Gage, who lives in Farmington, was in bed with his daughter when the explosion went off, he told CNN.

“The building shook with a thunderous boom and we lost power," he said. “At first I thought someone had driven into the building so I went outside to look and didn’t see or hear any signs of what it could have been.”

He said he called his mom, since his stepfather is a firefighter and an employee of the town of Farmington.

“My stepdad was first on scene after the explosion," he told CNN. “The scene was very ominous. There was still insulation falling from the sky like a gentle snow and first responders were running around trying to administer first aid ... ."

Here's what it looked like:

Jacob Gage
Jacob Gage

12 min ago

Where the explosion happened

A building exploded this morning in Farmington, Maine.

The town is about 35 miles northwest of Maine's capital, Augusta, and about 75 miles north of Portland.

27 min ago

This is what the aftermath of the Maine explosion looks like

 Jacob Gage
 Jacob Gage

Jacob Gage took several photos after the explosion in Farmington, Maine.

"Unbelievable," he wrote on Facebook. "Praying for all involved."

Here's a look at the scene:

43 min ago

Several people injured in Maine building explosion

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the Leap facility in Farmington, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Maine.

Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the facility when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said.

The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET.

The spokeswoman did not want to be identified by name. 