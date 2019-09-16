Live Updates
Deadly explosion in Maine
This is what the aftermath of the Maine explosion looks like
Jacob Gage took several photos after the explosion in Farmington, Maine.
"Unbelievable," he wrote on Facebook. "Praying for all involved."
Here's a look at the scene:
Several people injured in Maine building explosion
Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the Leap facility in Farmington, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Maine.
Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the facility when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said.
The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET.
The spokeswoman did not want to be identified by name.