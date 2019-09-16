US
Deadly explosion in Maine

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:37 a.m. ET, September 16, 2019
27 min ago

This is what the aftermath of the Maine explosion looks like

 Jacob Gage
 Jacob Gage

Jacob Gage took several photos after the explosion in Farmington, Maine.

"Unbelievable," he wrote on Facebook. "Praying for all involved."

Here's a look at the scene:

43 min ago

Several people injured in Maine building explosion

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the Leap facility in Farmington, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Maine.

Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the facility when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said.

The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET.

The spokeswoman did not want to be identified by name. 