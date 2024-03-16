One of the shooting victims is mother of the suspect's 2 children, county district attorney says
Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn said one of the people shot and killed in the Pennsylvania murders is the mother of suspect Andre Gordon's two children.
Schorn said Gordon broke into a home in Levittown, Pennsylvania, at about 9 a.m. ET and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel.
Four other people were inside the home, and Schorn said Gordon allegedly bludgeoned and injured a woman with an "assault rife." She has been transported to a hospital for her injuries.
In a different home that Gordon entered earlier on Saturday, Schorn said people "were able to hide and avoid being shot by Gordon as he went through the house searching for them."
Suspected Pennsylvania shooter was armed with "AR-15 style assault rifle," police chief says
The man suspected of killing at least three people in two shootings in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning was armed with an "AR-15 style assault rifle," according to Police Chief Nelson Whitney.
When asked by reporters whether the weapon was legally owned, authorities said they would "investigate every aspect of how he came into possession of these weapons," but did not provide further information.
Police said earlier Thursday that the shootings suspect, Andre Gordon, had an "assault rifle" and may possess other weapons.
People inside home where Pennsylvania murder suspect barricaded himself are safe, police say
New Jersey law enforcement officials say the people inside a residence in Trenton where the Pennsylvania murder suspect Andre Gordon had barricaded himself are safe.
"The suspect is believed to be in a house on Phillips Ave in Trenton," Trenton Police Detective Lt. Lisette Rios said. "The residents have been successfully evacuated with no injuries. At this time FBI resources are on standby while the ATF, NJSP, Mercer County Rapid Response Team and Mercer County Homicide Task Force are also on scene with the Trenton Police Department.”
Bucks County district attorney confirms suspect is barricaded in home in New Jersey
Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn detailed what is known so far about the shootings in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, during a news conference.
She confirmed the suspect in the fatal shootings, Andre Gordon, is currently barricaded inside a residence on the 100 block of Phillips Street in Trenton, New Jersey.
Gordon is believed to have "family ties" to that home, Schorn said.
"We are referring all information regarding that aspect of the investigation to the Trenton Police Department," she said.
Authorities hold a news conference on shootings
Vehicle allegedly carjacked by Pennsylvania murder suspect found abandoned in Trenton
Pennsylvania police say they have found the vehicle that was carjacked by a man suspected of killing three people in Falls Township.
Falls Township Police said the Honda CRV that 26-year-old suspect Andre Gordon allegedly carjacked in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville was found in Trenton, New Jersey, at 11:38 a.m. ET.
Falls Township Police Lt. Christopher Clark said the vehicle was found unoccupied on the 100 block of Miller Street.
Clark said that around 12:30 p.m. ET, authorities were notified that Gordon was barricaded inside a residence with hostages in Trenton.
Pennsylvania shooting suspect barricaded with hostages in New Jersey, town official says
Andre Gordon, the suspect in the fatal shootings in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, has barricaded himself with hostages in Trenton, New Jersey, according to Jeff Dence, chairman of Falls Township Board of Supervisors.
Dence said that Falls Township will lift its shelter-in-place order.
Falls Township is across the Delaware River from Trenton.
Police identify suspect connected to fatal shootings in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania law enforcement officials have named 26-year-old Andre Gordon as a suspect in connection to fatal shootings that occurred in Falls Township on Saturday.
Falls Township Police say officers were called just before 9 a.m. ET to investigate a reported shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown.
Authorities say Gordon, who was driving a stolen vehicle, fatally shot two people who lived at the residence. Following the shooting, Gordon then went to Edgewood Lane, where he fatally shot another individual, according to officials.
Officials say Gordon knew all the shooting victims.
Carjacking: After the shootings, police say Gordon then carjacked a driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. Police say the driver was not injured.
Police said the vehicle is described as a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV with Pennsylvania tag KFR 1534. Police added that a "namaste" sticker in white lettering is on the right side of the rear bumper.
According to authorities, they believe Gordon is homeless and has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey, area.
Falls Township and Middletown Township Police have confirmed that Gordon is the suspect.
Police say Gordon was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. Officials added that Gordon may have an assault rifle, which they say he used to commit the shootings. It is believed that Gordon may have additional weapons, police said.
Police say Gordon is considered extremely dangerous, and anyone who sees him should be asked to contact the authorities.
Officials say 3 people dead in Pennsylvania township in "domestic related" shooting
Officials in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, say three people are dead after a pair of shootings stemming from a "domestic" incident Saturday morning.
"We are investigating a spree killing that took place in the Township this morning," Falls Township Chairman of Board of Supervisors Jeff Dence told CNN. "It is domestic related. Three people were killed at two different residences."
Falls Township is across the Delaware River from Trenton, New Jersey, and about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks County, said in an X post that there was a carjacking and two shootings in Falls Township.
“I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect,” Fitzpatrick said.
Pennsylvania State Police said it is assisting with the investigation.
Gov. Josh Shapiro said in an X post that he had been “briefed on the developing incident” and urged people in the area to “shelter in place and listen to law enforcement���s direction.”