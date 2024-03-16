Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn said one of the people shot and killed in the Pennsylvania murders is the mother of suspect Andre Gordon's two children.

Schorn said Gordon broke into a home in Levittown, Pennsylvania, at about 9 a.m. ET and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel.

Four other people were inside the home, and Schorn said Gordon allegedly bludgeoned and injured a woman with an "assault rife." She has been transported to a hospital for her injuries.

In a different home that Gordon entered earlier on Saturday, Schorn said people "were able to hide and avoid being shot by Gordon as he went through the house searching for them."