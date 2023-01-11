President Joe Biden made a brief statement to reporters on the FAA outage Wednesday.

He said he'd been in touch with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and that the cause of the outage is unknown.

Biden added that he told Buttigieg to report to him directly when they find out the cause.

Flights are expected to resume "in a couple hours," he said, adding that it is not yet known if it was a cyber attack.

He is accompanying first lady Jill Biden to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, where she is scheduled to undergo a standard outpatient Mohs surgery to remove a lesion discovered during a routine skin cancer screening.