FAA system outage grounds all US departing flights

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:08 a.m. ET, January 11, 2023
4 min ago

Biden says he wants a direct report on the cause of FAA outage when determined

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden made a brief statement to reporters on the FAA outage Wednesday.

He said he'd been in touch with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and that the cause of the outage is unknown.

Biden added that he told Buttigieg to report to him directly when they find out the cause.

Flights are expected to resume "in a couple hours," he said, adding that it is not yet known if it was a cyber attack.

He is accompanying first lady Jill Biden to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, where she is scheduled to undergo a standard outpatient Mohs surgery to remove a lesion discovered during a routine skin cancer screening.

19 min ago

President Biden has been briefed on FAA system outage, White House says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden has been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the Federal Aviation Administration outage that has paused all US departures.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," she tweeted.

23 min ago

FAA pausing all US departures until 9 a.m. ET

From CNN's Greg Wallace

Airplanes are seen while a passenger waits to board at the Reagan International Airport in Washington, DC, in April 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The Federal Aviation Administration just announced it is ordering all domestic departures to hold until 9 a.m. ET "to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage," according to an FAA statement.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," it said.

36 min ago

Flights are still going ahead from Europe’s main airports to US

From CNN’s Livvy Doherty and Stephanie Halasz

Flights are still taking off from Amsterdam and Paris despite a Federal Aviation Administration system outage causing widespread disruptions in the US.

A Schiphol Airport spokesperson told CNN that “a workaround had been issued” and therefore flights were still departing from Amsterdam. 

No flights have been canceled from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, but delays are expected, according to the airport's press office. Frankfurt Airport also told CNN it had not been impacted. 

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson told CNN that they were “not aware of cancelled flights and that flights to the US had left recently,” but were sending updated statement soon. 

36 min ago

Transportation secretary says he is in contact with FAA

From CNN's Ross Levitt

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that he is in touch with the Federal Aviation Administration about the outage.

"FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates," he said in a tweet.

35 min ago

"Some functions are beginning to come back on line," FAA says

From CNN's Greg Wallace

An FAA update said that "some functions are beginning to come back on line" but that the agency knows this will take time to resolve. 

34 min ago

Association representing US airlines says outage is "causing significant operational delays"

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace  

United Airlines said the outage of the system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before flying is affecting its operations.

“United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA,” the airline said in a statement.

American Airlines said it is “closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers.” 

The Notice to Air Missions system that is experiencing the outage provides “critical flight safety operation information,” according to the airline.

The association representing US airlines, Airlines for America, said the outage is "causing significant operational delays."

The latest data from the flight tracking site FlightAware shows there are more than 1,200 flight delays nationwide, a number that has been climbing rapidly through the hour.

33 min ago

FAA system outage is causing flight disruptions

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace

A Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before flying is experiencing an outage, affecting flights in the US.

The system is known as the NOTAMS system. 

An FAA advisory stated that “technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of the service at this time.” 

In a statement, FAA said: “We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”