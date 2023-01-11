Audio
Flights delayed across the US after FAA system outage

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 12:23 p.m. ET, January 11, 2023
2 hr 47 min ago

A family is stuck in Hawaii after FAA outage causes their flight to be canceled

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado 

Leah Blaine and her daughter Lydia are seen on a plane at Hawaii's Kahului Airport.
Leah Blaine and her family were sitting on a plane in Hawaii's Kahului Airport for five hours before they were informed that their Maui flight to Dallas had been canceled due to the FAA outage that impacted flights across the country on Wednesday, Blaine tells CNN. 

Blaine’s final destination was getting back to Kansas City after her flight to Dallas. She was informed around 10 p.m. local time Tuesday that her flight was unable to depart and would be delayed.

“At first, they told us it was an American Airlines computer error, but recently they came on the PA and told us it is a FAA issue, and that planes were grounded all over,” Blaine said.

Blaine said passengers were given the option to disembark and wait in the airport, but she chose to stay on the plane since she was traveling with younger passengers who were already asleep. 

“My daughter is asleep on my shoulder, so we chose to stay on the airplane.” Blaine said. “I feel bad for the flight attendants they have been doing the best they can to make sure we have water and food." 

Leah's husband Tyler Blaine and their daughter Addie are seen on the plan in Hawaii.
Five hours after Blaine’s flight was initially scheduled to take off, the family was then informed that the flight had been canceled altogether. “They said the flight timed out while waiting for the FAA system to come back on,” Blaine said.

After announcing the flight cancellation, the airline returned the family’s checked luggage and is assisting the family with trying to find a hotel they can stay in, Blaine said. “At first, they said hotel rooms were all full. Now they’ve sent us to the ticket counter to try to figure it out."

CNN reached out to American Airlines for a comment.

2 hr 45 min ago

United Airlines advises travelers about continued delays or cancellations and will offer travel waivers

From CNN's Ross Levitt

United Airlines and American Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday.
United Airlines warned passengers Wednesday that they may continue to see delays and cancellations after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop that was implemented due to a system outage.

The airline also said it would issue a travel waiver and offer refunds.

"Customers may continue to see some delays and cancellations as we work to restore our schedule and should check the United app or united.com for the latest information about their individual flight. United has activated a travel waiver for any customers who need to change their plans, including offering refunds for customers who no longer want to travel," according to a statement.

3 hr 23 min ago

FAA lifts ground stop, says normal operations resuming

People look at a video display showing flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.
The FAA said it has lifted a ground stop that brought flights to a virtual standstill.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a system outage had caused massive disruptions at airports across the US.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted,” the agency tweeted

The agency hasn't immediately indicated what caused the outage to occur.

“We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem,” the tweet said. 

 

3 hr 23 min ago

"This is a nationwide issue, it's not just a local issue," Pennsylvania airport tells disembarking passengers

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

Matt DeSarle was at University Park Airport in State College, Pennsylvania, waiting to take a departing flight when he was informed that all flights were being grounded.

He then took a video of American Airlines passengers disembarking a plane after the FAA announced that domestic flights were being grounded till 9 a.m. ET: “This is a nationwide issue, it’s not just a local issue.”

Watch the moment:

3 hr 28 min ago

More than 4,000 US flights have been delayed so far, according to flight-tracking site

From CNN's Ross Levitt

Travelers walk past a video board showing flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.
The latest numbers from flight-tracking site FlightAware show more than 4,000 delays and nearly 700 flight cancellations across the US.

The disruptions come after an outage of the Notice to Air Missions system, which provides pilots with notices they need before flying.

The FAA said some airports, including Atlanta and Newark, are beginning to have departures

3 hr 29 min ago

Information starting to flow from FAA system following outage, source says

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Travelers wait in the terminal as an Alaska Airlines plane sits at a gate at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
Travelers wait in the terminal as an Alaska Airlines plane sits at a gate at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

 

An airline source familiar with the situation tells CNN that they are hearing that information from the NOTAM system is starting to flow, but that they want to ensure the stability of it.

The airlines may implement ground delay programs to assist with the recovery from the FAA system outage, particularly at major hubs, the source added.

The programs will likely be airline requested, the source said, but it will obviously be related to the recovery from this disruption.

3 hr 56 min ago

FAA says some flights resuming at 2 busy airports

From CNN's Greg Wallace

The Federal Aviation Administration said flights are resuming now at New Jersey's Newark Liberty and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airports and will resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET. 

3 hr 57 min ago

Airports urge travelers to check with carriers about flight delays

Airports around the US are encouraging passengers to check with airlines concerning interruptions in flights due to today's Federal Aviation Administration outage.

4 hr 1 min ago

Some passengers were stuck on a plane in London for almost 3 hours because of the FAA delay

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy

(courtesy Shabnam Amini)
Passengers on Americans Airlines Flight 51 sat aboard their plane for almost three hours, a passenger tells CNN, because of delays resulting from the FAA outage.

Dallas resident Shabnam Amini tells CNN that boarding started just before 10:00 a.m. local time at London’s Heathrow Airport for the flight to Dallas. They were informed that there were delays because of the FAA outage prior to boarding, Amini said, but proceeded to get on the aircraft anyway.

Since then, flight attendants have brought passengers water, she said.

The flight just took off, according to FlightRadar24.

The flight crew, Amini added, had said that if they were delayed any further, they could time out — which means exceed the time they are allowed to legally work.