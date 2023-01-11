Here's what the NOTAM system is used for

A plane sits at a gate at the Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. (Lou Mongello via Reuters)

The system that is experiencing an outage, Notice to Air Missions — which is delaying departing flights across the US — is a notice essential to pilots and flight personnel, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight," according to the FAA.

Commercial airline pilots use the NOTAM system for real-time information on flight hazards and restrictions. The FAA stipulates the NOTAM system is not to be relied on as a sole source of information, and so some flights may be able to satisfy safety requirements by using other data.

The acronym previously was called Notice to Airmen, but it was changed in December 2021 to be "inclusive of all aviators and missions."