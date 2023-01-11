Audio
Flights delayed across the US after FAA system outage

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 11:14 a.m. ET, January 11, 2023
1 hr ago

More than 5,400 flights have been delayed due to the FAA system outage

From CNN's Aditi Sangal and Chris Isidore

Planes begin to leave gates at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday.
Following a failure of the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice to Air Missions or NOTAM system, 5,417 flights have been delayed in the United States as of 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, according to data from the flight-tracking site FlightAware.

There have also been 908 flight cancellations, FlightAware shows.

The number of cancellations and delays has continued to climb despite the agency lifting a ground stop that it issued earlier on Wednesday morning following an outage to the system that provides pilots with notices they need before flying.

About the NOTAM system: It send alerts to pilots to let them know of conditions that could affect the safety of their flights. It is separate from the air traffic control system that keeps planes a safe distance from each other, but it’s another critical tool for air safety.

NOTAM messages could include information about lights being out on a certain runway, or a tower near an airport not having the required safety lights working, or an air show taking place in the air space nearby.

“It’s like telling a trucker that a road is closed up ahead. It’s critical information,” said Mike Boyd, aviation consultant at Boyd Group International.

Although many flights take place without needing to see one of those notices, it’s important that NOTAM messages reach the pilots, who are trained to check for them.

The FAA also operates the nation’s air traffic control system, with air traffic controllers using radar to track all planes in their air space and radio communications with their cockpits to guide them safely. The computer systems that are the backbone of ATC system have also been known to go down. But when that happens, it typically only affects one region of country, not the entire nation’s air space.

NOTAM is a national system, so its failure Wednesday meant that flights across the country were ordered not to take off for a couple of hours before they were cleared to fly again shortly before 9 a.m. ET.

1 hr 25 min ago

Congressman says FAA system failure highlights "current state of the technology infrastructure"

From CNN's Sarah Fortinsky

An American Airlines plane departs the Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday.
Rep. Rick Larsen, the top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Wednesday that the failure of Federal Aviation Administration's Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system “begs the question about the current state of the technology infrastructure at the FAA.”

“Members of Congress are going to want to see the results of that after-action report,” he said.

“We don't know if this was just a technology issue or if it was something deeper, but if the underlying problem is that the technology at the FAA to spit out these NOTAMs, these Notices to Air Missions – if there's something wrong, if it’s old software, we need to know what that is, whether or not the FAA needs an upgrade to the system or not,” Larsen said in an interview on “CNN This Morning.”

“There are a lot of questions that I have and I know that my colleagues will have about the root causes of this problem,” he said.

He pointed to the FAA Authorization bill as an opportunity this year “to examine this very question and hopefully maybe if we need to make some improvements, make some funding increases so that can improve the system.”

Larsen, who said he spoke to Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg this morning on the situation, said Buttigieg told him “that he called for this ground stop because ... pilots were without one of the tools they have to understand the situational awareness in the air space. That was why we had to call the ground stop nationwide.”

1 hr 37 min ago

A family is stuck in Hawaii after FAA outage causes their flight to be canceled

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado 

Leah Blaine and her daughter Lydia are seen on a plane at Hawaii's Kahului Airport.
Leah Blaine and her family were sitting on a plane in Hawaii's Kahului Airport for five hours before they were informed that their Maui flight to Dallas had been canceled due to the FAA outage that impacted flights across the country on Wednesday, Blaine tells CNN. 

Blaine’s final destination was getting back to Kansas City after her flight to Dallas. She was informed around 10 p.m. local time Tuesday that her flight was unable to depart and would be delayed.

“At first, they told us it was an American Airlines computer error, but recently they came on the PA and told us it is a FAA issue, and that planes were grounded all over,” Blaine said.

Blaine said passengers were given the option to disembark and wait in the airport, but she chose to stay on the plane since she was traveling with younger passengers who were already asleep. 

“My daughter is asleep on my shoulder, so we chose to stay on the airplane.” Blaine said. “I feel bad for the flight attendants they have been doing the best they can to make sure we have water and food." 

Leah's husband Tyler Blaine and their daughter Addie are seen on the plan in Hawaii.
Five hours after Blaine’s flight was initially scheduled to take off, the family was then informed that the flight had been canceled altogether. “They said the flight timed out while waiting for the FAA system to come back on,” Blaine said.

After announcing the flight cancellation, the airline returned the family’s checked luggage and is assisting the family with trying to find a hotel they can stay in, Blaine said. “At first, they said hotel rooms were all full. Now they’ve sent us to the ticket counter to try to figure it out."

CNN reached out to American Airlines for a comment.

1 hr 36 min ago

United Airlines advises travelers about continued delays or cancellations and will offer travel waivers

From CNN's Ross Levitt

United Airlines and American Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday.
United Airlines warned passengers Wednesday that they may continue to see delays and cancellations after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop that was implemented due to a system outage.

The airline also said it would issue a travel waiver and offer refunds.

"Customers may continue to see some delays and cancellations as we work to restore our schedule and should check the United app or united.com for the latest information about their individual flight. United has activated a travel waiver for any customers who need to change their plans, including offering refunds for customers who no longer want to travel," according to a statement.

2 hr 14 min ago

FAA lifts ground stop, says normal operations resuming

People look at a video display showing flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.
The FAA said it has lifted a ground stop that brought flights to a virtual standstill.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a system outage had caused massive disruptions at airports across the US.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted,” the agency tweeted

The agency hasn't immediately indicated what caused the outage to occur.

“We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem,” the tweet said. 

 

2 hr 14 min ago

"This is a nationwide issue, it's not just a local issue," Pennsylvania airport tells disembarking passengers

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

Matt DeSarle was at University Park Airport in State College, Pennsylvania, waiting to take a departing flight when he was informed that all flights were being grounded.

He then took a video of American Airlines passengers disembarking a plane after the FAA announced that domestic flights were being grounded till 9 a.m. ET: “This is a nationwide issue, it’s not just a local issue.”

Watch the moment:

2 hr 19 min ago

More than 4,000 US flights have been delayed so far, according to flight-tracking site

From CNN's Ross Levitt

Travelers walk past a video board showing flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.
The latest numbers from flight-tracking site FlightAware show more than 4,000 delays and nearly 700 flight cancellations across the US.

The disruptions come after an outage of the Notice to Air Missions system, which provides pilots with notices they need before flying.

The FAA said some airports, including Atlanta and Newark, are beginning to have departures

2 hr 19 min ago

Information starting to flow from FAA system following outage, source says

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Travelers wait in the terminal as an Alaska Airlines plane sits at a gate at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
An airline source familiar with the situation tells CNN that they are hearing that information from the NOTAM system is starting to flow, but that they want to ensure the stability of it.

The airlines may implement ground delay programs to assist with the recovery from the FAA system outage, particularly at major hubs, the source added.

The programs will likely be airline requested, the source said, but it will obviously be related to the recovery from this disruption.

2 hr 46 min ago

FAA says some flights resuming at 2 busy airports

From CNN's Greg Wallace

The Federal Aviation Administration said flights are resuming now at New Jersey's Newark Liberty and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airports and will resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET. 