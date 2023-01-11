Buttigieg defends FAA's decision to ground flights after system outage

(CNN)

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was asked on CNN this morning if today's outage is an indication that the FAA's system is out of date. He responded said that is one of the "key questions" officials need to look at based on what happened overnight.

Following a failure of the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice to Air Missions or NOTAM system, more than 6,700 flights within, into or from the US have been delayed so far on Wednesday, with more than 1,000 cancellations, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.

The number of cancellations and delays has continued to climb despite the agency lifting a ground stop that it issued earlier Wednesday morning following the outage to the system that provides pilots with notices they need before flying.

Rep. Rick Larsen, the top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Wednesday that the failure of Federal Aviation Administration's Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system “begs the question about the current state of the technology infrastructure at the FAA.”

Asked about the comments, Buttigieg said he welcomed the attention from Congress, especially because the US is nearing the time period when it needs to renew funding for the FAA.