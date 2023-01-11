More than 4,000 US flights have been delayed so far, according to flight-tracking site

The system that is experiencing an outage, Notice to Air Missions — which is delaying departing flights across the US — is a notice essential to pilots and flight personnel, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
"A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight," according to the FAA.
Commercial airline pilots use the NOTAM system for real-time information on flight hazards and restrictions. The FAA stipulates the NOTAM system is not to be relied on as a sole source of information, and so some flights may be able to satisfy safety requirements by using other data.
The acronym previously was called Notice to Airmen, but it was changed in December 2021 to be "inclusive of all aviators and missions."
45 min ago
Information starting to flow from FAA system following outage, source says
From CNN's Pete Muntean
An airline source familiar with the situation tells CNN that they are hearing that information from the NOTAM system is starting to flow, but that they want to ensure the stability of it.
The airlines may implement ground delay programs to assist with the recovery from the FAA system outage, particularly at major hubs, the source added.
The programs will likely be airline requested, the source said, but it will obviously be related to the recovery from this disruption.
1 hr 13 min ago
FAA says some flights resuming at 2 busy airports
From CNN's Greg Wallace
The Federal Aviation Administration said flights are resuming now at New Jersey's Newark Liberty and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airports and will resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET.
1 hr 13 min ago
Airports urge travelers to check with carriers about flight delays
Airports around the US are encouraging passengers to check with airlines concerning interruptions in flights due to today's Federal Aviation Administration outage.
1 hr 18 min ago
Some passengers were stuck on a plane in London for almost 3 hours because of the FAA delay
From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy
Passengers on Americans Airlines Flight 51 sat aboard their plane for almost three hours, a passenger tells CNN, because of delays resulting from the FAA outage.
Dallas resident Shabnam Amini tells CNN that boarding started just before 10:00 a.m. local time at London’s Heathrow Airport for the flight to Dallas. They were informed that there were delays because of the FAA outage prior to boarding, Amini said, but proceeded to get on the aircraft anyway.
Since then, flight attendants have brought passengers water, she said.
The flight just took off, according to FlightRadar24.
The flight crew, Amini added, had said that if they were delayed any further, they could time out — which means exceed the time they are allowed to legally work.
55 min ago
Biden says he wants a direct report on the cause of FAA outage when determined
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden made a brief statement to reporters on the FAA outage Wednesday, noting he's in touch with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
"I just spoke with Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him the last 10 minutes. I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now,” Biden said as he departed the White House.
“They don't know what the cause of it is. They expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time,” he added.
Asked whether it was a cyberattack, Biden said, “They don’t know. they will find out.” Earlier today, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point."
And chief of staff Ron Klain said that Biden “directed DOT/FAA to restore the system quickly and safely, and to determine causes,” adding that Buttigieg will update Biden “later this morning.”
He is accompanying first lady Jill Biden to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, where she is scheduled to undergo a standard outpatient Mohs surgery to remove a lesion discovered during a routine skin cancer screening.
1 hr 51 min ago
President Biden has been briefed on FAA system outage, White House says
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden has been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the Federal Aviation Administration outage that has paused all US departures.
"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," she tweeted.
1 hr 55 min ago
FAA pausing all US departures until 9 a.m. ET
From CNN's Greg Wallace
The Federal Aviation Administration just announced it is ordering all domestic departures to hold until 9 a.m. ET "to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."
"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage," according to an FAA statement.
"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," it said.