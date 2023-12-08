Steve St. Juliana speaks during a victim impact statement on Friday. WDIV

The father of Hana St. Juliana, who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting, said there is "absolutely nothing" the shooter could do to earn his forgiveness.

"There is absolutely nothing that the defendant can ever do to earn my forgiveness," Steve St. Juliana said at the shooter's sentencing on Friday. "His age plays no part. His potential is irrelevant."

"There is utterly nothing that he could ever do to contribute to society that could make up for the lives that he has ruthlessly taken," St. Juliana said.

He described his daughter as a "beautiful, caring soul" with unlimited potential.

"I think of all the good times we shared together as a family and mourn all the memories that will never be," St. Juliana said. "I will never think back fondly of her high school and college graduations. I will never walk her down the aisle as she begins the journey of starting her own family. I am forever denied the chance to hold her or her future children in my arms."