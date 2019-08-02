Eric Garner's widow has been calling for NYPD to fire the officer accused of fatally choking her husband since 2014, and today, an internal judge recommended action.

A New York Police Department judge recommended that Daniel Pantaleo be terminated. The police commissioner will make a final determination, according to a source.

Earlier today, before the verdict was released, Esaw Garner Snipes said she is "grateful" for the people who have been protesting her husband's death since 2014. Garner's case, and last words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter movement.

She told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on New Day that she knew there would be "civil unrest."

"I wasn't surprised at all because we said there would be civil unrest until they fire Pantaleo. They need to fire him. Eleven days, for 11 times that he screamed he can't breathe, and I'm not able physically to get out there and protest like I want to, but my children have stepped up, and they're fighting for justice," Garner Snipes said.

