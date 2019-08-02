NYPD judge says officer in Eric Garner case should be fired, source says
Eric Garner's widow on NYPD officer: "They need to fire him"
Eric Garner's widow has been calling for NYPD to fire the officer accused of fatally choking her husband since 2014, and today, an internal judge recommended action.
A New York Police Department judge recommended that Daniel Pantaleo be terminated. The police commissioner will make a final determination, according to a source.
Earlier today, before the verdict was released, Esaw Garner Snipes said she is "grateful" for the people who have been protesting her husband's death since 2014. Garner's case, and last words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter movement.
She told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on New Day that she knew there would be "civil unrest."
"I wasn't surprised at all because we said there would be civil unrest until they fire Pantaleo. They need to fire him. Eleven days, for 11 times that he screamed he can't breathe, and I'm not able physically to get out there and protest like I want to, but my children have stepped up, and they're fighting for justice," Garner Snipes said.
NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to follow recommendation
New York Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to follow the recommendation made by NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado, according to a senior law enforcement official.
More context: On Friday, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado recommended that Officer Daniel Pantaleo should be fired by the NYPD, according to a source with direct knowledge of the decision.
However, this decision by the administrative judge is not the final determination on what will happen to Pantaleo.
The Civilian Complaint Review Board, the city agency that prosecuted Pantaleo, and the officer's attorneys will have two weeks to respond to Maldonado's recommendation. After that, Police Commissioner James O'Neill has the final say on Pantaleo's fate. The commissioner has previously never hinted at what he may do.
What you need to know about the Eric Garner case
Confronted by police trying to arrest him for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes, Eric Garner raised both hands in the air and, with passive defiance, told the New York police officers not to touch him.
Seconds later, a video shows the officer behind him grab the 350-pound man in a chokehold and pull him to the sidewalk, rolling him onto his stomach.
Here's what you need to know about the incident:
- What happened: As police were trying to arrest Garner, officer Daniel Pantaleo is accused of using a chokehold –– a tactic prohibited by NYPD. "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!" Garner said repeatedly. The video shows Garner lying on the ground motionless after the incident. He was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police said he suffered a heart attack and died en route to the hospital. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
- The officer: Daniel Pantaleo, who is seen on video choking Garner, was put on modified assignment and stripped of his shield and gun while the NYPD investigated the incident.
- A federal investigation: The Justice Department announced in July that it would not be pursuing federal charges against Pantaleo. The decision was apparently made by Attorney General William Barr himself, after the DOJ's Civil Rights Division favored an indictment while a competing faction in the New York office felt otherwise. This announcement came five years after Garner's death. The decision stemmed from concerns that prosecutors could not successfully prove the officer acted willfully, a senior Justice Department official said.
- An internal investigation: Pantaleo faced two charges: one for using a chokehold and the other for restricting the man's breathing. Today, an internal NYPD judge recommended he be fired. The final determination will be made in the next few weeks by the police commissioner.
- Five years of unrest: Garner's last words "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry in Black Lives Matter protests demanding police accountability for the deaths of unarmed black men. Most recently, protesters interrupted the democratic presidential debates –– yelling at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio who is a candidate.
- Mayor Bill de Blasio: The day after Garner died, de Blasio said "This is a terrible tragedy that occurred yesterday. A terrible tragedy that no family should have to experience," said de Blasio, calling the video of the incident "very troubling." Since then, Garner's widow told CNN she met with him several times, but is disappointed he didn't do more.
The judge's recommendation today is not the final judgment for Pantaleo
NYPD Deputy Commissioner recommends Daniel Pantaleo be terminated
New York Police Department Officer Daniel Pantaleo should be terminated following his controversial involvement in the death of Eric Garner, a departmental administrative judge officially recommended Friday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the decision.
The much-awaited recommendation by NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado is the latest internal step in a process that will resolve Pantaleo's future with the NYPD.
Officials with the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the city agency charged with police oversight, and Pantaleo's attorney have about two weeks to draft responses. Police Commissioner James O'Neill has the final say, and he hasn't hinted at what he may do.
Pantaleo will not face criminal charges over Garner's death
Last month, Attorney General William Barr made the decision not to bring federal civil rights charges against the New York Police Department officer accused of fatally choking Eric Garner.
He sided with a Justice Department team from New York over the Civil Rights Division in Washington due to concerns that prosecutors could not successfully prove the officer acted willfully, a senior Justice Department official told CNN.
The decision to not pursue the charges against the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, came after a dispute between the teams, the official said. Barr made the decision after viewing the video showing Garner's takedown several times and quizzing both groups of attorneys.
It is not unusual for the attorney general, as the head of the Justice Department, to make final prosecution calls.
Barr's decision came one day before federal authorities' deadline to decide whether to bring charges against Pantaleo within five years of Garner's death.
Here's how Barr's decision is different from today's recommendation by the NYPD judge: The decision by the attorney general means that Pantaleo will not face any criminal charges related to Garner's death. Federal investigators had been examining the circumstances of Garner's death since 2014, after a grand jury in New York declined to indict the Staten Island officer. The city of New York settled with Garner's estate for $5.9 million in 2015.
Separately, the NYPD brought departmental charges against Pantaleo. On Friday, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado recommended officer Pantaleo should be fired.