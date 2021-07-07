Here's what it looked like as the storm approached Cedar Key

It was a night of heavy rains and high winds for people on the Florida coast as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the area. Johnathan Riches of Tampa shot these videos on Wednesday in Cedar Key, Florida, hours before the storm made landfall today.

Riches told CNN that the worst of the storm seemed to happen between 6 and 8:30 a.m. ET.

“Never seen anything like this before in my life. Winds starting howling in the middle of the night and rain starting pounding the windows. so I got out to film and document,” Riches told CNN.

He also posted photo of damage to the roof of the Beach Front Motel, where he is staying.

Here's what it looked like: