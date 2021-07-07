Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa is making landfall in Florida in Taylor County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 65 mph, with higher gusts. The storm will now push inland and slowly weaken, but it is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves up the eastern seaboard over the next several days.

Heavy rains will continue to be the primary threat from the storm, but tropical storm-force winds, storm surge and isolated tornadoes will continue to be a threat, mainly east of the path of the storm.