By Meg Wagner, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 11:25 a.m. ET, July 7, 2021
18 min ago

Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall in Florida

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Tropical Storm Elsa is making landfall in Florida in Taylor County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 65 mph, with higher gusts. The storm will now push inland and slowly weaken, but it is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves up the eastern seaboard over the next several days. 

Heavy rains will continue to be the primary threat from the storm, but tropical storm-force winds, storm surge and isolated tornadoes will continue to be a threat, mainly east of the path of the storm.

18 min ago

Trees fall into the road in Tampa as Elsa passes through

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Trees are down in some parts of Tampa, Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on the coast.

The city tweeted photos of debris on the road and on a car.

Officials are reminding people not to drive through moving or standing water and to treat out of order traffic signals as 4-way stops.

You can also report damage or fallen trees in your area by calling (813) 274-5744 or (813) 274-3101.

Read the tweet:

1 hr 5 min ago

Biden briefed on Tropical Storm Elsa this morning

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden was briefed Wednesday morning on Tropical Storm Elsa, which is set to make landfall in Florida soon, an administration official tells CNN.

“The President received an updated report this morning that highlighted the potential impact of Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida and across parts of the eastern United States,” the official said.

Biden also spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Tuesday to hear about the agency’s storm preparations, the official noted.

Elsa is forecast to make landfall somewhere on Florida's West Coast this morning before traveling northeast ward across the state and into Georgia.

1 hr 23 min ago

Florida airports reopen after canceling flights due to Tropical Storm Elsa

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Tampa International Airport temporarily halting flights due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
Tampa International Airport temporarily halting flights due to Tropical Storm Elsa. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Tampa International Airport reopened this morning after temporarily halting flights due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday. Tampa International Airport resumed operations at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Southwest Florida International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport have also reopened after closures yesterday.

However, all three airports warned of potential delays and cancellations as flights resume.

"TPA’s Operations team made the determination to open early after evaluating the airfield and airport facilities for storm damage from Elsa, which brought gusts of up to 41 miles per hour overnight," a statement from the airport read.

Tampa International Airport did not sustain any damage, according to the statement. Roadways are clear, and garages and the rental car center are open.

1 hr 23 min ago

After Elsa, 9 people are missing in the water miles off Florida's Key West

From CNN's Rebekah Riess, Jason Hanna and Alyssa Kraus

The Coast Guard published this picture of Tuesday's rescue efforts in waters miles off Key West.
The Coast Guard published this picture of Tuesday's rescue efforts in waters miles off Key West. (From US Coast Guard Southeast/Twitter)

Fifteen people were rescued in the water miles off Florida's Key West after Tropical Storm Elsa surged through the area, the Coast Guard said. Nine other people were believed to be missing in addition to the 15 who were rescued.

Authorities said they searched for the other nine people throughout the night.

A crew on a bulk carrier ship alerted the Coast Guard after finding people in the water 23 miles southwest of Key West. The ship's crew rescued two people, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard sent a ship to respond to the area, where the small boat crew rescued 13 more people from the water, the service said.

More details will be made available on the nine missing people in a press release soon, the service said.

2 hr 36 min ago

Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall "in the next few hours," governor says

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

 

Waves crash ashore in Cedar Key, Florida, on July 7.
Waves crash ashore in Cedar Key, Florida, on July 7. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Tropical Storm Elsa “is now speeding up” and is expected to make landfall near the town of Steinhatchee in the northwest part of the state “in the next few hours.” 

DeSantis noted this part of the state has a relatively low population and has reported no fatalities from the storm so far. 

DeSantis said as of 8:00 a.m. ET, the storm is moving north at 14 mph and is 35 miles west of Cedar Key with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. 

“All things considered where we were 72 hours ago, I think the impacts have been less than what we thought would be reasonable,” DeSantis said noting the storm wobbled to the west before skirting the Tampa Bay area, which “potentially minimized impacts there.” 

The governor said tornadoes remain a possibility, particularly in the northwest portion of the state. 

3 hr 9 min ago

Here's where Elsa is now — and where the storm is heading next

Tropical Storm Elsa is about 115 miles northwest of Tampa, Florida, this morning, according to the 8 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph as it continues to inch toward Florida's Gulf Coast.

Elsa is forecast to make landfall somewhere on Florida's West Coast this morning before traveling northeast ward across the state and into Georgia.

Here's the latest predicted path:

3 hr 14 min ago

More than 10,000 without power as Elsa barrels towards Florida's coast

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos 

There are more than 10,000 customers without power in the state of Florida, according to PowerOutage.com.

As of 7:24 a.m. ET, 10,418 customers have lost power as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels towards the Florida coast. 

Landfall is expected late Wednesday morning near Cedar Key. 