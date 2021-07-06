North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and its potential impacts of rain and flooding in the eastern and central parts of the state.
In a statement, Cooper urged people to pay attention to the forecast in their area and warned about the dangers of driving through high water.
"Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep a close watch on the forecast for this storm,” Cooper said. “It’s important that everyone be aware and prepared for rains, and it’s also important to avoid driving through floodwaters.”
Some areas of the state could see up to 5 inches of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, but the storm is expected to be moving pretty quickly, "which should limit the threat of prolonged heavy rainfall," the statement said.
Other threats include gusty winds and isolated tornadoes Wednesday to Thursday, and strong winds could lead to dangerous rip currents and "hazardous marine conditions."
More emergency information including traffic, power outages and where to find shelters will be posted at ReadyNC.org.