Florida officials said on Tuesday that people should be prepared to be without power for a few days as Tropical Storm Elsa creeps closer to hitting the coast. As many people turn to generators for power, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning presents another threat.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that has no odor, color or taste. Although you can't see or smell it, it can be extremely dangerous to your health and possibly even fatal.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says more than 400 Americans dying each year from carbon monoxide poisoning, many because they've tried do-it-yourself fixes during power outages.

How you will feel: If you're suffering from CO poisoning you could experience flu-like symptoms such as headache, dizziness or weakness. Breathing in a lot of CO can cause you to lose consciousness and people who are sleeping can die before they even suffer any other symptoms, according to the CDC.

What you should know while using generators: Portable generators should never be used indoors. This includes use inside a garage, carport, basement, crawl space, or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even those with ventilation.

Health officials warn that CO can build up if even windows and doors are open. You should keep it outside about 20 feet away from your home, the CDC advises.

Here's what you can do to prepare for outages: