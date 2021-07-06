US
Tropical Storm Elsa

Surfside building collapse

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

By Meg Wagner, Elise Hammond and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:54 a.m. ET, July 6, 2021
1 min ago

Florida is bracing for strong winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes, governor says

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos and Alyssa Kraus

As Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida today, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is bracing for potential impacts. DeSantis said the storm, which is moving at 12 mph, will make landfall on the West Coast of the state Wednesday morning with most impacts occurring overnight.

"Maximum winds are near 60 miles per hour but Elsa is expected to be near hurricane strength tonight prior to making landfall in Florida,” DeSantis said.

The governor told residents not to focus on the cone of the storm, since impacts are expected to the east of the center of the storm. DeSantis said heavy rainfall, strong winds, possible tornadoes and potential power outages should be expected. He also asked residents to evacuate if given the instructions from local officials. However, widespread evacuation orders are unlikely, DeSantis said.

According to the governor, 22 counties have issued tropical storm warnings. There is a hurricane watch in effect for parts of Florida's coast, stretching from Pinellas County to Dixie County, and a storm surge warning is in effect for 12 counties on the Gulf Coast, he said.

“You are going to see a lot of rain dumped particularly on the northern part of the state that is already saturated right now,” DeSantis said.

The State Emergency Response Team “has been working around the clock,” DeSantis said, and has increased the Level of Readiness to 1 ahead of potential widespread impacts across the state.  

2 min ago

Here's where Elsa is now — and where the storm is heading next

Tropical Storm Elsa is currently about 65 miles off the coast of Key West and 215 miles south of Tampa, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. ET update.

The storm is inching northward up Florida's Gulf Coast. It's expected to make landfall by early Wednesday somewhere along the coast.

Here's a look at the latest path from the National Hurricane Center:

30 min ago

Official urges Floridians to start preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa now

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez is urging people in Florida to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa now. Forecasts show the storm could make landfall along the Florida west coast tomorrow morning at "near hurricane strength," she said.

Nunez said Florida has issued a state of emergency to "allow for flexibility of responses" and to ensure everyone has the resources they need to respond to the storm.

"We have more than 800,000 electrical workers on stand-by and the governor is in conversation with the counties to make sure we have sufficient resources," she said.

Right now, 22 counties along Florida's West Coast are under tropical storm warnings, Nunez said, adding that 12 counties on the Gulf Coast are under a storm surge warning.

"We ask that locals heed the emergency warnings and do not go to the beach," she said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Floridians should start making preparations today, she said. That includes being prepared to be without power for a few days and having enough food and water for each family member, including pets, she added.

Nunez stressed that if people are asked to evacuate, they should listen to local officials. She said counties will open shelters as-needed if they issue evacuations.

"Over all, the state and Floridians, we know are well equipped to handle the storm. We have our state emergency response teams working around the clock to ensure counties have all the resources they need," she said.

38 min ago

Tampa International Airport will close this evening ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

From CNN’s Pete Muntean and Gregory Lemos

Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday it will close to commercial flights at 5 p.m. ET ahead of potential Elsa impacts, according to a statement on its website. Air cargo flights will stop at 10 p.m. ET, according to the airport. 

The airport cited the most recent forecast, which includes winds of up to 65 to 70 miles per hour.

The airport said it anticipates re-opening tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. ET once damage assessments have been completed. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Elsa is currently 55 miles west of Key West and is expected to be near hurricane strength tonight prior to making landfall.