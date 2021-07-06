As Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida today, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is bracing for potential impacts. DeSantis said the storm, which is moving at 12 mph, will make landfall on the West Coast of the state Wednesday morning with most impacts occurring overnight.

"Maximum winds are near 60 miles per hour but Elsa is expected to be near hurricane strength tonight prior to making landfall in Florida,” DeSantis said.

The governor told residents not to focus on the cone of the storm, since impacts are expected to the east of the center of the storm. DeSantis said heavy rainfall, strong winds, possible tornadoes and potential power outages should be expected. He also asked residents to evacuate if given the instructions from local officials. However, widespread evacuation orders are unlikely, DeSantis said.

According to the governor, 22 counties have issued tropical storm warnings. There is a hurricane watch in effect for parts of Florida's coast, stretching from Pinellas County to Dixie County, and a storm surge warning is in effect for 12 counties on the Gulf Coast, he said.

“You are going to see a lot of rain dumped particularly on the northern part of the state that is already saturated right now,” DeSantis said.

The State Emergency Response Team “has been working around the clock,” DeSantis said, and has increased the Level of Readiness to 1 ahead of potential widespread impacts across the state.